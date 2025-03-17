2025 Election Questionnaire: Stephen Cook, Wonder Lake Village Trustee

Name: Stephen Cook

What office are you seeking? Trustee

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 66

Occupation and employer: Retired Mechanical Engineer

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Wonder lake

Campaign Website: No

Education: Greer Institute Metal Working

Ecc CNC Programmer

Mcc Advanced Auto Cad

NIU Engineering Design

Community Involvement: American Legion

Honor guard member 20 years.

Marital status/Immediate family: Wife with 2 sons and 2 grandsons

Questions:

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

With a cap on rental property

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

No. I do not think subsidized will be any benefit to the community.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Yes.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Infrastructure

Water and sewer

Growth

Since all of these are tied together we need to make sure that any new development can first support the needs of them without putting the financial burden on the buyers or existing members of the community.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

This will have to be looked at carefully to make sure we keep both of these issues from having a negative impact.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Road repair remains an ongoing problem. Water and Sewer also.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

We should encourage local business growth without the overcrowding of big business.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Crime. With growth this becomes a fact. Support our local Police and Firefighters with the means to combat it and support them.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Our community consists of many neighborhoods. Let each decide what they feel is best for them.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes. Everyone should be responsible for their actions. Depending on the issue it should be determined if removal of the individual or charges should be brought.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Through meetings and Emails.