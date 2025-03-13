Man found guilty of exposing himself at Woodstock fitness center

A man has been found guilty of exposing himself to a woman while at a Woodstock fitness center, court records indicate.

Edel Castaneda-Carreno, 23, of Woodstock was convicted on one count of public indecency, a Class A criminal misdemeanor, according to court records and a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney. He faces up to one year in the county jail and fines when sentenced April 3.

Prosecutors said that on Oct. 30, 2023, Castaneda-Carreno followed a woman he did not know while she was exercising at Planet Fitness in Woodstock. He followed her into a spa area, where he exposed himself while looking at the woman, prosecutors said.

Heather Pearson, public relations manager for Planet Fitness, said that when the franchise group learned of the incident, they “immediately contacted local authorities ... and took swift action in canceling the suspect’s membership.”

“The safety of our members and team members is our top priority, and we have zero tolerance for any inappropriate behavior,” she said. “The franchise group worked closely with authorities on their investigation.”

McHenry County State’s Attorney Randi Freese commended the Woodstock Police Department for its “swift and thorough investigation of this matter,” according to a news release.