Pistakee Country Club near Lakemoor could become a solar farm; hearing Wednesday evening

Pistakee Country Club near Lakemoor, whose sign is pictured on March 12, 2025, could become a solar farm under a proposal being considered by Lakemoor officials. (Claire O'Brien)

A new solar farm could be coming to Lakemoor on land now home to the Pistakee Country Club.

The proposal involves the property at 815 Bay Road being annexed into Lakemoor. Village Administrator Todd Weihofen said annexing it would allow the village to put more controls on it and it would raise that property’s value. If at some point the solar farm ceased to exist, the land would remain in Lakemoor if it’s annexed, Weihofen said.

The company behind the project is Turning Point Energy, Weihofen said.

According to slides that are part of a presentation planned for a Wednesday evening public hearing, the proposal is for a solar farm of about 32 acres, which would be screened from nearby homes that would include “extensive existing vegetation and additional buffer and native pollinator plantings.” The farm’s entrance is proposed to be off Cuhlman Road, which runs north-south on the east side of the property.

It wouldn’t be the first solar field in town. Weihofen said there was one at the Thelen gravel pit off Route 120.

A Pistakee Country Club representative was not available for comment Wednesday and a message was left for Turning Point Energy.

The Lakemoor Zoning Board of Review is scheduled to take up the solar farm Wednesday evening, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall, 28581 Route 120, Lakemoor.

Check back for updates after Wednesday evening’s meeting.