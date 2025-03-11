2025 Election Questionnaire: David Gauger, Fox Lake Trustee

Name:

David Gauger

What office are you seeking?

Village of Fox Lake Trustee

What is your political party?

Republican

What is your current age?

66

Occupation and employer:

Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Currently Chairman of the Plan Commission, Fox Lake, 19 years HOA President, Carriage Homes of Fox Ridge - 15 Years

City:

Fox Lake

Campaign Website:

donnyfirstthree.com

Education:

AA and AAs from College of DuPage, attended Roosevelt University, Continuing ED credits from Culinary Institute of America.

Community Involvement:

Volunteer work for annual events for the past twenty+ years. Mayors Fish Fry, Field of Dreams/ Grant Township fish fry, Lions Club Easter Pancake Breakfast. Donated numerous “Dinner by David” silent auction gifts to Chamber of Commerce Golf Outings and Venetian Night fundraisers. Proud volunteer for “Fox Lake Cares”, a private organization that provided Thanksgiving meals to Fox Lake residents in need. Many years “Fox Lake in Bloom” bi-annual roadside clean up.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Happily married to Kate Gauger. Proud stepdad of two adult children and papa to three grandchildren.

Questions:

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

Fox Lake only has a small portion of the town in McHenry County. Multi-family rental units are an important part of the mix of housing stock.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

Candidate did not respond.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Yes, illegal criminals should be deported.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Fox Lake needs to continue infrastructure improvements as well as the Lakefront Park additions.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Candidate did not respond.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Candidate did not respond.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

Candidate did not respond.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Candidate did not respond.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Candidate did not respond.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, I do support public officials having to disclose potential conflicts of interest.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I live in and am a small business owner in town.