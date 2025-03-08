Gas leak shuts down Route 72 near Hampshire; home evacuated

Route 72 was closed near Hampshire early Saturday due to a gas leak, the Hampshire Fire Protection District said on its Facebook page.

The department reported that it was called out to the 44W900 block of Route 72 at 7:13 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived five minutes later; a pickup truck struck a gas regulator, which caused a gas leak.

A nearby home was evacuated and ventilated and emergency personnel monitored it.

Firefighters stretched a hose line “for exposure protection” in case of ignition, according to the post. Nicor was called to the scene and stopped the leak in 45 minutes.

No injuries were reported and Route 72 was closed between Romke Road and Brier Hill Road. The road reopened shortly before 9 a.m.