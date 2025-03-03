Local law firm honored with Pride of Crystal Lake award from Chamber of Commerce

The Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce recognized Zanck, Coen, Wright and Saladin, P.C. with the Pride in Crystal Lake Award on Jan. 29, 2025. (Photo provided by Zanck, Coen, Wright and Saladin, P.C.)

The Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce has recognized Zanck, Coen, Wright and Saladin, P.C. with its Pride in Crystal Lake Award.

The law firm has represented clients in the McHenry County area for 50 years and, in addition to legal services, the firm said in a release it’s “deeply committed to giving back” with active support of a long list of charitable and social service groups, including Friendship House, Big Brothers Big Sisters of McHenry County, Senior Care Volunteer Network, United Way, Leadership Greater McHenry County, McHenry County Economic Development Corporation, Home of the Sparrow and the Community Foundation for McHenry County. They also support the United States Air Force and sponsor the McHenry County Youth Sports Association and other local sports groups.

“We have proudly served McHenry County for over fifty years, with the firm’s owners, attorneys and staff being involved in numerous organizations throughout our firm’s tenure. We look forward to continue serving for many more years to come,” Partner Jennifer L. Johnson said.

Zanck, Coen, Wright & Saladin’s “full service” law firm has expanded and “acclimated to changes in the law and within the county.” It has 11 attorneys, full support staff and work in areas of law including real estate, zoning, probate, estate planning, civil litigation, business services, employment, family law, personal injury/worker’s compensation and more.

More information is at zcwlaw.com or 815-459-8800.