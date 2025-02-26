1 vote separates 2 candidates for Grafton Township GOP slate

Voters in the Republican primary in Grafton Township chose a slate of incumbents as their nominees for the township board in the April 1 general election.

But for the last of four seats up for election, one vote separates incumbent Sean Cratty from challenger Michael Danielson.

Turnout was extremely low for the primary, where in Grafton there were no other contested races besides the township board. Incumbent Tamara L. Lueth received 252 votes as the highest vote-getter, in results that remain unofficial. Cratty has 204 voted so far, while Danielson has 203. Provisional ballots and remaining mail-in ballots are still to be counted before the vote is formally canvassed.

As of Wednesday, the online results for the township board race still said that only 76% of precincts had reported their vote totals. McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio said late Tuesday that the overall number of votes shown to have been tallied so far – 1,300 – is correct. He said some precincts might be showing up as having not reported because they had no in-person votes cast on Election Day. He said his office is looking into the apparent glitch.

For the four township board seats, Lueth, Cratty and fellow incumbents Matthew Cooper and Dan Ziller Jr. were in the race along with challengers Danielson and Scott Allegretti.

The Republican candidates will face Democrats Chris Lawrence, Diane Oltman Ayers and Corinna Sac in the general election. The seven candidates are competing for four seats.

Township Supervisor Eric Ruth, Clerk Kathleen Watson, Assessor Terra de Baltz and Highway Commissioner Frank Kearns were formally reelected Tuesday. All of them were unopposed in the Republican primary and have no opponents in April.