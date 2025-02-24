Fatal crash near West Dundee Monday morning; Kane County sheriff investigating

The Kane County sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash near the intersection of Miller Road and Route 31 near West Dundee.

Authorities said a male pedestrian appears to have been struck by multiple vehicles.

The crash was reported on the sheriff’s Facebook page at about 7:20 a.m.

Sheriff’s investigators are urging motorists to find a different route as the intersection is likely to be closed for several hours.

There’s no word yet on how many vehicles were involved and if there are any additional injuries.

