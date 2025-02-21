McHenry graduate Bobby Miller exits 1st spring appearance of 2025 with Dodgers after being hit in head

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller reacts after being hit by a line drive from Chicago Cubs' Michael Busch during the third inning of a spring training baseball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP)

GLENDALE, Ariz – Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller, a 2017 McHenry graduate, was hit in the head by a line drive on Thursday during the team’s spring training opener against the Cubs, but was able to walk off the field.

The scary moment happened in the third inning when Michael Busch ripped a 105.5 mph line drive that appeared to hit Miller on the right temple, where the hat meets the head. Miller immediately fell to the ground while holding his head, but quickly got up on his knees as medical staff rushed onto the field.

He exited the game, and was able to walk off the field on his own. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the ball “squared him up pretty good.”

“He’s going to be under concussion protocol,” Roberts said. “We’ll keep an eye on him tonight. I don’t know what that means as far as going forward. Certainly, it’s somewhat of a setback. We’ve got to make sure he feels OK going forward.”

The 25-year-old right-hander entered spring training in the mix for a spot in the starting rotation, though its unclear how long he’ll be out after Thursday’s injury. He had a 2-4 record with an 8.52 ERA over 13 starts last season.