Elgin man died in Woodstock crash, may have been involved in earlier collision on Route 14 before fatal crash

First responders work the scene of a crash on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, on Route 14 in Woodstock where one person died and five others were injured. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A 33-year-old Elgin man died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday near Route 14 and Dean Street near Woodstock, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased Wednesday morning as Abuzar Zaidi.

The sheriff’s office said Zaidi was driving a Mercedes-Benz and was not believed to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. A 6-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car was airlifted with life-threatening injuries. Airbags deployed and the child was wearing a seat belt, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation indicated the Mercedes-Benz was heading east on Route 14 and a Toyota 4 Runner was heading west on Route 14. The Mercedes tried to pass a vehicle pulling a trailer in a no-passing zone and then collided with the 4 Runner head on in the westbound lane, the sheriff’s office said.

A Jeep heading west on Route 14 behind the Toyota hit the left rear of the Toyota while trying to avoid the initial crash. Nobody in the Jeep was hurt and the car had minor damage.

The 4 Runner driver was a 43-year-old resident of Cross Plains, Wisconsin, who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 43-year-old woman who was a passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a 13-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl in the 4 Runner were taken to local hospitals and later airlifted with life-threatening injuries. All of them were wearing seatbelts and the airbags also deployed in that vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said the Mercedes is believed to have been in a crash on Route 14 near Kishwaukee Valley Road before Sunday’s fatal crash. McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate all of the events.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was sent out to the scene about 3:15 p.m. Sunday and found people trapped in both vehicles, Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said.

The coroner’s office said the cause of death and toxicology are pending.