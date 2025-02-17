1 dead, 5 injured in Woodstock crash; 3 juveniles among those critically wounded

First responders work the scene of a crash on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, on Route 14 in Woodstock where one person died and five others were injured. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

One person died at the scene and five others were injured, four critically, when two cars collided in Woodstock Sunday. Three of those injured were juveniles, first responders said.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to Route 14 near Dean Street at about 3:15 p.m. to find two cars heavily damaged in the middle of the road with people trapped in both, Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

A medical helicopter responds to a crash on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, on Route 14 in Woodstock where one person died and five others were injured. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two adults were taken to local hospitals, one with critical injuries. Three medical helicopters were used to transport three juveniles to Level 1 pediatric centers. Two initially landed at Northwestern Medicine hospitals in Huntley and Woodstock before airlifting patients to higher-level trauma centers.

A third car, a Jeep, was hit during the crash and sustained minor damage but the driver was not injured, Vucha said.

Several other first responding agencies assisted at the scene or covered the Woodstock district while the rescues were going on.