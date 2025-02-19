CL South, CL Central, Burlington Central advance to regional finals: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls basketball

Crystal Lake South 48, Woodstock 41: At the Class 3A Crystal Lake South Regional, Laken LePage scored 23 points to lead the Gators into the regional final. Makena Cleary added 13 for South (17-14).

Lily Novelle had 19 and Keira Bogott added 14 points for Woodstock (13-16). South will face Kaneland at 6 p.m. Friday for the regional title.

Burlington Central 46, Prairie Ridge 45: At the Class 3A Burlington Central Regional, the sixth-seeded Rockets beat the No. 3-seeded Wolves (12-17) to advance to the regional final.

The Rockets (12-19) will face Crystal Lake Central at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the regional final.

Crystal Lake Central 66, IMSA 16: At the Class 3A Burlington Central Regional, the No. 2-seeded Tigers (21-9) cruised into the final against Burlington Central.

Kaneland 68, Woodstock North 24: At the Class 3A Crystal Lake South Regional, the Thunder (7-20) closed out their season by falling to the top-seeded Knights in the semifinals.

Boys basketball

McHenry 49, Cary-Grove 44: At Cary, Adam Anwar scored seven of his game-high 16 points in the third quarter to lead the Warriors to the Fox Valley Conference win. Kyle Maness added 10 for McHenry (24-6, 15-2), which is tied with Crystal Lake South with one game left.

Adam Bauer scored 13 and AJ Berndt added 11 points for C-G (17-13, 7-10).