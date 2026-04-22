Grobe named March Student of the Month at Polo Community High School

Byron Grobe (right) was recently chosen as the March Student of the Month at Polo Community High School. He was presented with a scholarship by Alissa Zeigler (left) of the Polo Schools Foundation. (Photo provided by Polo Community High School)

Byron Grobe was recently named the March Student of the Month at Polo Community High School and received a scholarship from the Polo Schools Foundation for his efforts. He is the son of Stacy Tufte and Ron and Colleen Grobe.

The Polo senior participates in track, basketball, cross country, NAMI, FFA, FCCLA and BLIND. After high school, he plans to attend college and pursue a career in business. Upon receipt of the award, Grobe responded to a number of questions relating to his school experience.

What class do you find really engaging and why?

My WACC (Whiteside Area Career Center) program that’s called CEO; because it’s not like regular classes.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

I plan to attend Sauk Valley Community College for two years and then transfer to a four-year school and get my master’s degree in business operations.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?

My favorite two extracurricular activities are cross country and track because they have taught me so many great lessons, like how to be a leader and not everything is about winning and more about the experience.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.

When during my last cross country race, I stopped to help a fellow teammate.

What is your hope for the future?

That everybody is successful in their own way.