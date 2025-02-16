Huntley qualifies 3 for state, McHenry sends 1 from Class 3A Barrington Sectional

BARRINGTON – Confident, methodical and on a mission is an accurate way to describe Huntley sophomore Radic Dvorak’s approach to this season.

“I had a really good game plan in the final match, and all season, I knew what was coming and just stayed with the plan,” Dvorak said. “It’s been a great weekend and it was really fun to be out here.”

The sophomore used that drive to earn a commanding 11-0 win in the 157-pound Class 3A Barrington Sectional final on Saturday. Dvorak is one of four local wrestlers to advance from the sectional to next weekend’s state meet at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Huntley’s Colin Abordo and Wyatt Theobald also earned a trip to the state meet, as did McHenry’s Ryan Hanson, all finishing in fourth place.

Radic Dvorak of Huntley beat Frankie Tagoe of Hersey at 157-lbs during the IHSA 3A Boys Sectional Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 in Barrington. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Dvorak’s sectional results were impressive. Leading up to the championship match, he won by fall and a major decision. In the championship match, he earned his first points in the second period with an escape and takedown and never looked back. After the win, though, his focus quickly became preparing for next week.

“I’m taking the same approach to state as I did for the regional and sectional,” said Dvorak, who is 42-3. “I won’t change my mental approach, but I will change my physical approach as I watch film of my possible opponents to make sure I am as prepared as possible for any style.”

Huntley teammates Abordo and Theobald will both be making their first trip to the state meet. Abordo won by fall to get him into the 112-pound third-place match. And while he dropped that third-place match, his thoughts also quickly turned to next weekend.

“This is what I’ve been working for all season, going to state. The whole season leads up to this and I just want to wrestle the best that I can, no matter who I go up against,” said Abordo, who is now 30-11 on the season.

Wyatt Theobald, Huntley (Thom Gippert)

Theobald, a senior, went the distance in his match to become a state qualifier in the 215-pound bracket, winning a 10-4 decision. In the third-place match, he lost 4-0 but that didn’t take away from the excitement of making the state meet in his final season.

“This feels really good, it’s been what I’ve been working for all four years, so it feels good to finally achieve it,” Theobald said. “At the end of each day, some days aren’t going to be your day, but today was my day and I gave it my all and it turned out well,” said Theobald, who is 33-17.

Ryan Hanson, McHenry (Thom Gippert)

McHenry senior Ryan Hanson will be returning to the state meet for the second year in a row. Hanson won a 12-3 major decision in the 132-pound class wrestlebacks to punch his ticket to Champaign again.

“I really wanted to make it back to state, I really pushed myself and it paid off. Having the experience of wrestling at state takes the nerves away this year, I know what to expect and I will be ready for the challenge,” said Hanson, who has a 39-10 record.