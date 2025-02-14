Here are key 2025 IHSA wrestling sectional storylines to watch in McHenry County

Marian Central’s Jimmy Mastny (right) battles with Richmond-Burton’s Breckin Campbell in the 190-pound championship match at Saturday's Class 1A Marengo Regional. Mastny will try to keep up his postseason dominance this weekend at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Boys and girls wrestlers across McHenry County-area schools will compete at sectionals this weekend for a chance to qualify for their respective individual state tournaments. Here are some of the most important storylines to watch Friday and Saturday.

Can Jimmy Mastny continue his postseason dominance?

Marian Central sophomore Jimmy Mastny burst onto the scene last season with one of the most dominant postseason performances in McHenry County history. Mastny won every postseason bout last season by either fall or forfeit, capturing an individual state championship and helping the Hurricanes win their first IHSA dual team state title.

That postseason streak continued in Saturday’s Class 1A Marengo Regional. Mastny won all three of his matches at 190 pounds by fall, with two matches not reaching the second period.

After only losing one match as a freshman, Mastny hasn’t shown many weaknesses this season. His lone loss of the season came against an out-of-state opponent, and he won six tournaments.

The road to a repeat championship won’t get any easier, including in Saturday’s Class 1A Oregon Sectional. Mastny, the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 190 in Class 1A according to Illinois Matmen, could see either or both Orion’s No. 3 Maddux Anderson and Lena-Winslow/Stockton’s No. 6 Oliver McPeek.

Regardless of who he wrestles, Mastny remained confident in his approach.

“Dominate everybody,” Mastny said. “Get everyone on their back and keep them there.”

Who can make it back to state?

While Mastny tries to get back to the state tournament for a second time, there are other local wrestlers who will try to go back for a third or fourth time.

Richmond-Burton senior Emmett Nelson, Marian seniors Brayden Teunissen and Vance Williams and Burlington Central’s Victoria Macias all will compete for a chance to reach the state tournament for a fourth time. Teunissen won a state title last season and finished runner-up as a sophomore, while Nelson finished runner-up twice and placed last season.

Williams placed during his first season and finished runner-up the last couple of seasons, while Macias placed fourth her freshman year and fifth the past two seasons.

Crystal Lake Central senior Cayden Parks finished runner-up, and Huntley senior Aubrie Rohrbacher and McHenry junior Natalie Corona each placed at last season’s state tournaments. All three will try to get back to state for a third time. Prairie Ridge seniors Jake Lowitzki and Mikey Meade and Marian senior Andrew Alvarado will each try to qualify for a third time as well.

Tigers' seniors Payton Ramsey and Tommy McNeil, BC senior Jonah Chavez and sophomore Ryann Miller, Cary-Grove senior Lucas Burton and Noah Pechotta and junior Hunter Lenz, Crystal Lake South sophomore Annalee Aarseth and Marian juniors Austin Hagevold and Dan French and Mastny will each try to return for a second time.

For wrestlers like Parks, having that previous state experience has better prepared them for how they approach the postseason.

“This year, no pressure, just confidence,” Parks said. “Honestly, you want to take all the nerves I had from last year and just not repeat any of that, come out here and be as confident in myself as I can and believe in myself.”

McHenry’s Natalie Corona, left, battles Barrington’s Nicole Dziura at 140 pounds at the Hampshire Regional. Corona will try to earn another trip to the state tournament. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Star-studded sectionals

Both the Class 1A Oregon Sectional and 2A Crystal Lake Central Sectional will pit area wrestlers against some of the best wrestlers in the state.

At Oregon, No. 1 Teunissen and No. 4 R-B freshman Adam Glauser could face each other in the 120 bracket. No. 4 Rockets freshman Lelan Nelson will be in a 106-pound bracket that includes Oregon’s No. 2 Landon Near, and Stillman Valley’s No. 7 Michael Pannerale while his brother Emmett, No. 2 at 144, could face No. 3 Cooper Corder from Sandwich and No. 4 Ace Christiansen from Princeton.

At 215, No. 4 French could tangle with No. 3 Jeremiah Luke from Lena-Winslow/Stockton. No. 4 R-B sophomore Blake Livdahl could see No. 2 Eli Larson from Lena-Winslow/Stockton at 175.

Crystal Lake Central will also host plenty of top-five battles. The Tigers’ No. 3 sophomore Jackson Marlett could see No. 2 Daniel Goodwin from St. Patrick, while No. 1 Parks will compete in the same bracket at No. 5 Isaac Barrientos from IC Catholic.

No. 6 South junior Nathan Randle will compete in a bracket with three top-six wrestlers at 132, while No. 6 Pechotta will do the same at 165. No. 4 McNeil could see No. 3 Foley Calcagno from IC Catholic at 215, and No. 1 Burton could face No. 5 Hunter Wahtola at 285.

Looking to increase the numbers

Area wrestlers will try to keep up McHenry County’s reputation as one of the top wrestling counties in the state.

The area sent 30 wrestlers to the individual state tournament last season. That was more than the 28 it sent in 2023 but less than the 38 the county had in 2022.

Marian has sent the most wrestlers over the past two seasons. The Hurricanes had eight wrestlers compete at state last season and tied with the Tigers in 2023 when each program sent five. Central led the area in 2022 with five.

McHenry County also will try to advance its highest number of wrestlers to the girls state tournament. The area sent seven to the inaugural tournament in 2022 and eight each over the past two seasons.

Hurricanes co-coach Jordan Blanton values the importance of advancing as many wrestlers as possible to help everyone compete at their highest levels.

“The whole team gets to keep training together and getting that postseason experience,” Blanton said. “That’s a really special thing.”