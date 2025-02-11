2025 Election Questionnaire: Sean Stochl, Fox Lake Village President

Name:

Sean Stochl

What office are you seeking?

Village President/Mayor

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

37

Occupation and employer:

College Professor - Judson University, Driving School Owner - Grand Avenue Drive, Commercial and Residential Real-Estate - Self Employed

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Zoning Board Member, Appointment - Fox Lake.

City:

Fox Lake

Campaign Website:

votestochl.com

Education:

Rockford University MAT - Education

Northern Illinois University MS - Kinesiology/Sport Management

Blackburn College BA - k-12 Physical Education

Harper College AA - General Studies

Community Involvement:

Coaching High School and College Sports.

Member of our Local Church.

Volunteer with local teams, AFCA and NCSA affiliates for sports camps/instruction.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Yes, my wife is Erin Stochl (local JHS Teacher and Girls Basketball coach)

Daughter Sutton and Blake.

Questions:

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

I believe that a younger generation of citizens is utilizing the resources available to them, while our elected officials continue to approve zoning for R3, R4 and PUD developments. As a result, families are left with the options provided in their communities. However, as their families grow, their housing choices become increasingly limited due to supply and demand, particularly with fewer R1 and R2 zonings. This has led many families to transition from one- or two-bedroom rentals to three- or four-bedroom multifamily units.

Senior housing also falls under the category of multifamily developments. This raises an important question: Are seniors choosing multifamily housing for convenience, financial reasons, downsizing purposes or this style is their only option?

Fox Lake, with its 7,000+ acres, offers opportunities for various types of zoning. There are thousands of acres available north of Main Street Road on Wilmot Road, extending to the Wisconsin border, with access to State Route 173. My goal would be to secure one or multiple major residential developments similar to Del Webb, Randall Farm Estates, Sundial Farms, and Stonewater. It is concerning to see land that could shape future generations being allocated for rock quarries and solar farms instead.

High-density residential developments should be strategically located in downtown districts with access to public transit and high walkability scores to maximize convenience and sustainability.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

I recognize the importance of ensuring that Fox Lake and the surrounding communities provide adequate housing options for individuals and families of all income levels. The McHenry County Board highlights the need for more workforce housing, Lake County more then likely aligns with this, which is essential for supporting local businesses, schools, and public services.

I believe that a balanced approach is necessary when considering subsidized housing. While I support initiatives that encourage affordable housing development, it is crucial that such efforts align with responsible zoning practices and the long-term vision for our town Fox Lake. Programs such as public-private partnerships, tax incentives for developers who build mixed-income housing, and grants for first-time homebuyers could be effective ways to address the need without overburdening taxpayers.

Presently, Fox Lake has some affordable housing options, but demand continues to grow, especially for young professionals, essential workers, and seniors looking to downsize. To address this, I would advocate for smart zoning policies that allow for diverse housing types, including workforce housing, while ensuring that developments enhance the community’s character and infrastructure. Additionally, I would work to attract responsible developers who prioritize high-quality, well-maintained housing that serves residents without compromising property values.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

If elected Mayor of Fox Lake, my role along with the elected Board, would include appointing a Village Administrator. One of the key responsibilities of the Village Administrator would be to oversee the selection of the Chief of Police, whether that means working with the current Chief or appointing a new one.

Matters of federal, state, county and local law enforcement policy require careful consideration and expertise. While immigration enforcement falls under federal jurisdiction, I believe it is essential to rely on the professional judgment of our Chief of Police when determining the best course of action for our community. The safety, trust, and well-being of Fox Lake residents would remain my top priorities, and the board would work closely with law enforcement leadership to ensure policies are in the best interest of public safety while respecting the rights of all individuals in our community.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1. Expanding Housing Opportunities: My top priority is increasing housing options to accommodate families, retirees, and individuals who want to enjoy the unparalleled recreational resources Fox Lake has to offer. By working with responsible developers, improving zoning strategies, and utilizing available land efficiently, we can create diverse housing opportunities that cater to all stages of life while maintaining the village’s charm and character.

2. Revitalizing Downtown Development: Fox Lake’s downtown has immense potential for growth in business, dining, residential, and entertainment opportunities. Rather than consistently relying on outside consultants, we must take a proactive approach by reinvesting in our own community. Encouraging local entrepreneurship, improving infrastructure, and fostering public-private partnerships will help make downtown Fox Lake a vibrant destination that attracts both residents and visitors.

3. Enhancing Fox Lake’s Image and Growth Strategy: Fox Lake does not have a notoriety problem. We have an image problem. This is not a reflection on our hardworking businesses or residents but rather a sign that we are being left behind while surrounding communities continue to grow. We must take bold steps to market Fox Lake as a thriving, desirable place to live, work, and visit. Through targeted economic development efforts, improved community engagement, and strategic branding, we can reposition Fox Lake as a competitive and dynamic community in the region.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Our approach to balancing economic development with environmental sustainability begins with proper zoning and planning. A well-structured development map provides investors, developers, and both internal and external stakeholders with the necessary framework to determine whether a town’s growth is sustainable and suitable.

Fox Lake’s recent “plug-and-play” mindset within the Zoning & Planning Board and Economic Development Department has resulted in inconsistent zoning and uncoordinated planning. A prime example is the vacant property at Route 134 and Route 12 (formerly the site of Big Hollow School), which has remained undeveloped for years, perhaps even decades. One viable opportunity for this space would have been a car dealership, yet I believe the current administration overlooked this, leading to long-term ripple effects on nearby businesses and the community.

The Economic Development Department has access to Business Development District (BDD) funds, which could have been used to assist in relocating businesses, possibly Toyota. The Toyota dealership, for example, could have expanded its parking elsewhere with the town’s support, creating room for additional business development. Now, a new Honda dealership is being built next to Toyota, but had they been strategically placed together at Route 134 and Route 12, they could have not only increased their own success but also drawn more businesses to the south corridor.

While having both dealerships in town is beneficial, their placement directly across from 18 acres of what Fox Lake considers “prime lakefront” real estate may have unintended consequences. By situating another dealership in this area, we risk lowering property values along Route 12 and diminishing the potential for increased walkability. This decision has also eliminated the opportunity to attract chain restaurants, such as Panera, Moe’s or Jersey Mike’s. This could have complemented existing businesses like Culver’s.

This “plug-and-play” development strategy is negatively impacting both environmental sustainability and economic growth. The tax base is not expanding as it should, and new developments are not being leveraged to their full potential. A more strategic use of BDD funds could have significantly increased the long-term economic productivity of Fox Lake while maintaining a balance between development and sustainability.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Our public transportation system will continue to be assessed and improved. It is great that we currently provide a shuttle service for residents on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and we should explore opportunities to expand this service further.

Additionally, Fox Lake is fortunate to have a Metra station, which is undergoing a complete rebuild, enhancing accessibility and commuter options. The Pace bus also serves Fox Lake, providing regular routes to the College of Lake County and other key destinations.

Beyond public transit, infrastructure improvements must be a priority. Many of our roads need repairs, and as many residents are aware, the water service lines require replacement. While government programs may offer some financial relief or loan forgiveness, these solutions are not always guaranteed.

To fund these critical improvements without placing an undue burden on taxpayers, Fox Lake must focus on strengthening its business and entertainment tax base. If we do not take proactive steps now, future generations will bear the financial burden of our inaction.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

Fox Lake’s elected officials should not serve in purely ceremonial roles but should remain actively engaged with our residents, local businesses, and surrounding communities. It is essential that we maintain a forward-thinking approach and a growth mindset when making decisions that impact economic development.

We need leaders who not only care about Fox Lake but are truly invested in its success. Having “skin in the game” comes with challenges, but it also demonstrates a commitment to the community. Actions speak louder than words, and supporting local businesses requires more than just policy, it requires genuine involvement and advocacy.

I have always embraced challenges and came forward when the pressure was on. As our town faces critical economic decisions, we need leaders who are ready to take action, make tough choices, and ensure Fox Lake remains open for businesses and families alike.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Our Village needs a fresh start, and it begins with a bold, top-down commitment to address small things in the neighborhood through the principles of the “Broken Window” theory, we will address the small things to prevent neighborhood decline. We will address our Local Parks, and make them available to all for seating, cleanliness, revitalization and family environment. This will help pave the way for big, meaningful change a fresh beginning. We will leave behind policies and practices that are no longer working for Fox Lake. The time for renewal is now, and together, we’ll create a community we’re proud to call home.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Ensuring that Fox Lake becomes inclusive and welcoming community for all residents starts with open communication, fair representation, and proactive policy-making. As an elected official, the board at meetings will listen to our citizens and give them a response. I would prioritize transparency and engagement, making sure that all voices regardless of background, age or economic status are heard and considered in decision-making processes.

One key approach is fostering a local government that actively seeks input from residents through community forums, surveys, and outreach efforts. Encouraging diverse representation on village boards and committees will also help ensure that policies reflect the needs of all members of our community.

Additionally, Fox Lake must continue to support local businesses, recreational programs, and public services that accommodate and serve a wide range of residents, from young families to retirees. Investing in infrastructure, accessibility, and green spaces that allow everyone to participate fully in community life is essential.

By creating an environment where every resident feels valued and included, we can strengthen Fox Lake’s sense of community and ensure a brighter future for all.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Absolutely! I have publicly stated that I will be fully transparent and disclose everything I own in town. Transparency is essential to maintaining trust between government officials and the community.

If an elected board member has a conflict of interest, they should fully disclose the nature of the conflict and provide details on how it may impact their decision-making. In such cases, they should abstain from voting or participating in any motions related to the issue to ensure fairness and integrity in the decision-making process.

To enforce this, I would advocate for clear policies requiring public disclosure of potential conflicts of interest, along with accountability measures to ensure compliance. An ethical and transparent government is key to building and maintaining public trust in Fox Lake.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

The position requires dedicated hours in the Village Office, where I will be available to meet with residents. I will also ensure accessibility through email, scheduled meetings, and open communication channels. Additionally, I will remain actively involved in community events, committees, and after-hours engagements to stay connected with constituents and address their concerns directly.