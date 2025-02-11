2025 Election Questionnaire: Donny Schmit, Fox Lake Village President

Name:

Donny Schmit

What office are you seeking?

Village President, Village of Fox Lake

What is your political party?

Donny Schmit for Mayor

What is your current age?

71

Occupation and employer:

Village of Fox Lake, Village President Prcosion Boring Inc., Consultant

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Civic:

Three-time Mayor

Trustee (2 years)

Planning Commission Board (2 years)

City:

Village of Fox Lake

Campaign Website:

donnyfirstthree.com

Education:

Associate Degree, College of Lake County

Community Involvement:

Volunteer:

25+-year Fox Lake Volunteer Fire Department member

Memorial Committee

Festival Committee

Lakeland Cardinal Wrestling Club Coach (6 years)

Lakeland Cardinal Football Club Coach (6 years)

Lions Club instructor for blind bowling league and carnival volunteer

Church:

Winner of Christi Fidelis award from Cardinal George as volunteer of the year

Pastoral Council, (2 – 4-year terms)

Religious Education Advisory Board, (2 -4-year terms)

Parish Festival volunteer and Chairman (23 years)

Religious Education teacher (6 years)

Youth Ministry Co-Ordinator (8 years)

Began St. Bede’s food pantry

Rosaries for the troops program (10 years)

October fest Chairman (5 years)

Donations (all work performed free of charge):

Installed watermain piping at Village Hall

Installed sprinkler system piping at Village Hall

Set communication tower with crane at Police Department

Installed irrigation piping at Police Department

Set back-up generator for 9-11 center

Set heating/air conditioner unit at Fire Department

Marital status/Immediate family:

Widowed

3 Children

8 Grandchildren

Questions:

Many of the new housing developments planned or recently built throughout the McHenry County area have been multi-family rather than single-family, and many are rentals rather than owner-occupied. What are your views on this trend? Do you support this type of development? Why or why not?

The housing market has changed. The younger generation prefers to rent rather than own when starting out.

I support this type of development in areas where it is appropriate, has amenities and is geared to young professionals and those transitioning from college, technical schools and their parents homes.

Fox Lake has more than enough affordable housing. Our need for housing is for the middle income residents.

A recent study commissioned by the McHenry County Board found a need for more workforce housing in the county. Do you support any form of subsidized housing to address that need? Is there enough affordable housing in the community and, if not, how would you attempt to address that?

We are over 60% affordable housing according to the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, so affordable housing is not a current need.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Our police should follow the laws of our state.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1) Continued controlled development. We are updating our comprehensive plan, engaging in marketing, enhancing our parks and working with developers.

2) Repair our streets. Over the past several years, Fox Lake has repaired more streets than ever. Grand Avenue, Sayton Road, Holly Avenue, Nippersink Road, two frontage roads, Hickory Cove, Dunn’s Lake West Subdivision and many neighborhood streets have been repaired. Many of these projects were funded with grants and we will continue to seek grants.

3) Enhance our park programs to provide for an enjoyable family atmosphere. We have applied for several grants, have increased sponsorships and are seeking even funding opportunities.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

I am the Chairman of Stormwater Management of Lake County and know how important our environment is and how we as a village are reliant on our biggest asset, our lakes.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

We have invested nearly $60 million dollars in infrastructure and reinstated our local Pace bus service (which had been discontinued by the previous administration). We have capital improvement plans in place to continue to upgrade our infrastructure.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

We have designed incentive programs, a façade Improvement program, two business development districts and have created TIF districts all to promote new growth and sustain existing businesses.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Keeping our community safe for families. We have a Police Department that engages in community outreach and education programs. We provide the most up to date training and equipment to allow our police to succeed at their jobs.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Under my administration, in Administration, we have hired our first African-American, our first person of Indian heritage, I appointed our first Hispanic Village Clerk and we are an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

This is a must. If we are to earn the trust of our residents, we must be totally transparent.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I attend virtually every event the Village has. I visit the senior complexes every two months. I visit our schools every time I am asked. My office is open to anyone.