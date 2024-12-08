Jacobs co-op boys swim to 1st place at Harlem Invite: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys swimming

Harlem Dave Logterman Memorial Invite: At Machesney Park, Jacobs co-op captured the 13-team meet title with 292½ points to open the season, beating Fox Valley Conference rival Huntley (208), which placed second. The teams also finished in the same order in the JV meet.

Jacobs co-op’s Luke Johnson, Colin Phan, Gabe Niemi and Justin Bernstein finished first in the 200-yard medley relay (1:43.39), while Danny Melendy, Brandon Schroeter, Max Chiappetta and Diego Velasco were first in the 400 free relay (3:42.95).

Johnson, who was voted Meet MVP, was first in the 200 IM (2:02.49) and 100 backstroke (55.24), and Bernstein was first in the 50 free (23.60) and 100 free (52.93). Chiappetta was second in the 200 free (1:59.34) and 500 free (5:12.60), and Phan took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.16).

Huntley’s Lincoln Yonamine, Jack Peterson, Owen Dassie and Nathan Ludtke were runner-up in the 200 free relay (1:39.48).

Girls bowling

Dundee-Crown Charger Scramble: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Huntley won the team championship, capturing two of the tournament’s three divisions.

Huntley’s Erica DeBello rolled the high series of the tournament with a 697, while Grayslake Central’s Ryann Olson (588) was second. The Raiders other top scores were Katie Scaletta (556), Mackenzie Miller (527), Kaelyn Keegan (494), Pria Waters (477) and Ashlyn Tenglin (473).

Dundee-Crown was led by Reagan Martin with a 489 and Lilly Gifford with a 432.

Boys wrestling

Rockford East Giardini Invite: At Rockford, Richmond-Burton took third out of 29 teams. Geneseo was first with 215 points, followed by Rochelle (192) and R-B (171½).

Hampshire (116) was eighth, Prairie Ridge (104½) was ninth, Johnsburg (90) was 12th, Crystal Lake South (81) was 13th, Woodstock (69) was 18th and Woodstock North (27) tied for 27th.

Richmond-Burton’s Lelan Nelson was runner-up in the 106-pound bracket, Adam Glauser was second at 120 pounds, Clay Madula was second at 126 and Blake Livdahl was second at 175. Shane Falasca was third at 215.

Hampshire’s Knox Homola was second in the 285-pound bracket and Aric Abbott was runner-up at 157.

Prairie Ridge’s Jake Lowitzki finished first at 120 pounds, beating R-B’s Glauser by injury. Mikey Meade was third at 132.

Johnsburg’s Landon Johnson was third at 138 pounds.

Crystal Lake South’s Nathan Randle won the 132-pound title and Aiden Marrello was third at 144.

Woodstock’s Taqi Baker placed third at 126 pounds.

Plainfield South Mega Dual: At Plainfield, McHenry went 2-1, beating East Aurora 51-30 and Lemont 50-22 and losing to Schaumburg 42-37. Ryan Hanson (132 pounds), Ryan Johnston (144), Cooper Floden (157), Aiden Schuldt (165) and Brody Lidbury (215) each went 3-0.

Yorkville Super Quad: At Yorkville, Jackson Marlett, Cayden Parks and Tommy McNeil all finished 3-0 as Crystal Lake Central won two of three duals. The Tigers beat Geneva 45-24 and Rock Island 40-30 and lost to Yorkville 64-11.

Girls wrestling

Larkin Royal Rumble: At Elgin, Dundee-Crown (132 points) and Woodstock co-op (128½) placed sixth and seventh, respectively. Batavia won the 16-team event with 203½ points.

Dundee-Crown’s Diamond Rodriguez won the 105-pound title. Teammate Ruby Gavina was second at 135 pounds, and Mackenzie Lessner took second at 155 pounds. D-C’s Gladys Reyes was third at 235.

Woodstock co-op’s Eva Hermansson won the 110-pound bracket, and Brianna Crown was third at 155 pounds.

Waukegan Invite: At Waukegan, Harvard’s Nevaeh Ovalle was runner-up in the 105-pound bracket and McHenry’s Alexa Colin-Garcia was third at 115 pounds.

McHenry tied for 12th out of 30 teams with 58 points, Harvard (50) was 16th and Richmond-Burton (15) was 29th.

Girls basketball

Huntley 61, Mother McAuley 54: At the Dave Yates Chicagoland Showcase at Fremd High School in Palatine, Anna Campanelli scored 20 points and was named Game MVP for the Red Raiders in a win over the Mighty Macs.

Paula Strzelecki added 16 points and Alyssa Borzych had seven for Huntley, which improved to 7-0.

McHenry 39, Zion-Benton 30: At Zion, Avery Stinger recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds as the Warriors beat the Zee-Bees in nonconference play for their first win of the season. Maritza Martinez chipped in seven points.

St. Viator 50, Prairie Ridge 28: At Arlington Heights, the Wolves dropped a nonconference game to the Lions.

St. Edward 64, Marengo 45: At Elgin, Emilie Polizzi scored 10 points in the Indians’ nonconference loss to the Green Wave. Macy Noe had nine, Dayna Carr had eight and Myah Broughton added seven.

Boys basketball

Wheaton North 44, Huntley 38: At the Waubonsie Valley Chron’s and Colitis Shootout in Aurora, Christian Wilson scored 16 points as the Red Raiders fell just short. Logan Darragh posted nine points and seven rebounds. Will Dillon tossed in eight points.

Jacobs 71, Chicago Corliss 31: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles cruised to a nonconference win over the Trojans.

Belvidere North 55, Woodstock 52: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks lost on a buzzer-beater by Brayden Lewis. Woodstock was led by Max Beard with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Collin Greenlee chipped in 11 points and Liam Laidig had 10.

Hoffman Estates 47, Hampshire 43 (OT): At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs were outscored 6-2 in overtime in a nonconference loss to the Hawks. Evan Wurtz and Jaden Nelsen had seven points apiece for Hampshire.

Streamwood 67, Harvard 54: At Streamwood, the Hornets fell to the Sabres in nonconference action.

Burlington Central 71, Normal West 47: At Burlington, the Rockets coasted to a nonconference win against the Wildcats.