Crystal Lake Park District winter-spring guide out Dec. 10

Children and family members enjoy the music of the Being Bilingual Rocks (BBR) Band during the Crystal Lake Park District and Public Library's Summer Singalong for Kids on Friday, June 21, 2024, at Crystal Lake's Main Beach. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The Crystal Lake Park District has announced its digital winter-spring activity guide will be released at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at crystallakeparks.org. Register online directly from the digital guide by clicking on the code number for any program.

All residences in the 60012 and 60014 zip codes will receive a print guide during the week of Dec. 10. Print copies of the guide are also available at the Crystal Lake Park District Administrative Office, Grand Oaks, the Crystal Lake Public Library, the City of Crystal Lake, Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Lakewood.

Winter-spring activity guide highlights include:

Special Events

Hearts & Artists Valentine Tea

Seven Wonders of Crystal Lake Springtime Tea

Under the Sea Daughter Date Night

Go for the Gold Son Date Night

Once Upon a Time Princess Fest

Snowbird Softball Tournament

Puzzle Palooza

Drop-In Programs

Beanbag Baseball at Grand Oaks

Grand Oaks Active Adult Center

Monthly Craft Drop-Ins at Nature Center

Monthly Craft Drop-Ins at Colonel Palmer House

Weekly Programs

Ballroom Dance

Line Dance Lessons

Couples Social Dance

Taylor Swift Spring Break Dance Camp

Musical Theater

Baby Rock/Tot Rock/Kid Rock

Boys Basketball Leagues

Youth Athletics

Tennis Lessons and Pickleball at The Racket Club

Art Classes and Paint Nites plus Cardmaking & Scrapbooking

Marital Arts-Hapkido and Shotokan Karate

Gymnastics

Nature Tots & Nature Explorers

Adult Softball Leagues

Colonel Palmer House Classes

Fitness/Yoga including Punch Pass options

Tot-Teen Variety

Adult Variety Classes

Adult Trips

Plus

Extended Time

Lippold Family Golf Center

The Racket Club

Colonel Palmer House

Crystal Lake Park District Nature Center

Grand Oaks Active Adult Center

Barlina House Preschool

Boat Gate Key Cards

Fisherman Key Cards

Hound Town Dog Park

Facility Rentals