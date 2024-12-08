Crystal Lake Park District winter-spring guide out Dec. 10

The Crystal Lake Park District has announced its digital winter-spring activity guide will be released at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at crystallakeparks.org. Register online directly from the digital guide by clicking on the code number for any program.
All residences in the 60012 and 60014 zip codes will receive a print guide during the week of Dec. 10. Print copies of the guide are also available at the Crystal Lake Park District Administrative Office, Grand Oaks, the Crystal Lake Public Library, the City of Crystal Lake, Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Lakewood.
Winter-spring activity guide highlights include:
Special Events
Hearts & Artists Valentine Tea
Seven Wonders of Crystal Lake Springtime Tea
Under the Sea Daughter Date Night
Go for the Gold Son Date Night
Once Upon a Time Princess Fest
Snowbird Softball Tournament
Puzzle Palooza
Drop-In Programs
Beanbag Baseball at Grand Oaks
Grand Oaks Active Adult Center
Monthly Craft Drop-Ins at Nature Center
Monthly Craft Drop-Ins at Colonel Palmer House
Weekly Programs
Ballroom Dance
Line Dance Lessons
Couples Social Dance
Taylor Swift Spring Break Dance Camp
Musical Theater
Baby Rock/Tot Rock/Kid Rock
Boys Basketball Leagues
Youth Athletics
Tennis Lessons and Pickleball at The Racket Club
Art Classes and Paint Nites plus Cardmaking & Scrapbooking
Marital Arts-Hapkido and Shotokan Karate
Gymnastics
Nature Tots & Nature Explorers
Adult Softball Leagues
Colonel Palmer House Classes
Fitness/Yoga including Punch Pass options
Tot-Teen Variety
Adult Variety Classes
Adult Trips
Plus
Extended Time
Lippold Family Golf Center
The Racket Club
Colonel Palmer House
Crystal Lake Park District Nature Center
Grand Oaks Active Adult Center
Barlina House Preschool
Boat Gate Key Cards
Fisherman Key Cards
Hound Town Dog Park
Facility Rentals