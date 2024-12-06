Jayce Schmitt's 3-pointer forces OT but Johnsburg falls

Boys basketball

Rockford Lutheran 78, Johnsburg 74 (OT): At Johnsburg, Jayce Schmitt hit a 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left to force overtime, but the Skyhawks lost the nonconference game.

Schmitt finished with a team-high 20 points. He made five of the Skyhawks' 15 3-pointers. JT Schmitt added 17 points (three 3s).

Johnsburg’s other offensive contributors included Josh Kaunas (nine points, 3-pointer), Ryan Franze (eight points, two 3s) and Ashton Stern (six points, two 3s).

Johnsburg (1-4) has lost four in a row.

North Boone 57, Marengo 41: At North Boone, Derek Bibbings and Jeff Lesiak each had 11 points for the Indians in their nonconference loss.

Myles Aukes scored nine points on three 3-pointers for Marengo (1-5), which lost its third game in a row.

Boys wrestling

Jacobs 44, McHenry 32: At Jacobs, Conner Zacarias (157 pounds) and Maximus Garcia (285) won by fall for the Golden Eagles.

McHenry senior Ryan Hanson earned his 100th varsity win thanks to a pin in 49 seconds at 132 pounds.

Girls basketball

Stillman Valley 42, Marian Central 36: At Marian Central, Juliette Huff scored 15 points for the Hurricanes in their nonconference loss.

Adriana Wrzos added 11 points for Marian Central, and Abbey Miner had five.

Boys bowling

Woodstock 3,636, Plano 2,271: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Max Haggerty rolled a 699 series, including a high game of 254, to lead the Blue Streaks to victory.

Noah Rodriguez (221 high game) and Will Reese had 640 and 636 series, respectively, for Woodstock. Sonny Marsalla had a 629.

Huntley 3,716, Johnsburg 3,340: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, the visiting Red Raiders took all nine points, led by Matthew Fishman’s 742 series that included a high game of 277.

Noah Waters added a 653 series for Huntley.

Matt Kurek (626, 225 high game) and Liam Niederhofer (623, 230 high game) led Johnsburg.

Girls bowling

Dundee-Crown 2,466, Jacobs 2,324: At Bowlero in Algonquin, Delaney Mogge had a 443 series with a high game of 144 to lead the visiting Chargers.

Jacobs’ Alison Malone rolled a match-best 443 series (144 high game).

Marengo 2,596, Woodstock 2,594: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, the Blue Streaks got a 536 series from Torin Deacon.

Huntley 6,544, Plano 1,269: At Hometown Lanes in Plano, Huntley’s Katie Scaletta rolled a match-high 673 series, which included a high game of 249.

Prianca Waters had a 600 series for the Red Raiders.