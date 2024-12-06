2024 Northwest Herald Boys Soccer Coach of the Year: Prairie Ridge’s Joe Schroeder

Prairie Ridge’s goals for this season were never in doubt. The Wolves had set them at the end of last season after losing in the sectional semifinals to Harvard.

Prairie Ridge was going to compete for championships this year, from the Fox Valley Conference to the whole state.

Despite graduating key seniors from last season’s team, the Wolves brought back plenty of experience and a mindset of winning. They captured FVC, sectional and supersectional titles for the first time since 1999 and finished third in the Class 2A bracket.

Prairie Ridge coach Joe Schroder helped the Wolves manage those expectations throughout a grueling season. For the Wolves’ success, Schroeder was named the 2024 Northwest Herald Boys Soccer Coach of the Year, selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Richmond-Burton’s Casey DeCaluwe and Huntley’s Matt Lewandowski also were considered for the honor.

Schroeder answered some questions from Northwest Herald sports reporter Michal Dwojak about the season, his most-prized possession and who on the team made him laugh the most.

What does it mean to have such a historic season?

Schroeder: With having so many seniors on the team, 15 seniors, it’s just a very special way for them to end their prep career. So you couldn’t ask for anything better really. Obviously, getting to maybe that final game, but at the same time, once you get to those final eight teams, final four teams, it’s up for grabs. Anybody can get it. So it’s just a really cool way for those boys to go out.

Was there a moment during the season where you thought this team could have a historic season?

Schroeder: Actually, I think the moment was last year. We had an upperclassmen team last year, three or four really good senior leaders on the team and we thought we had it last year. We really thought that we were going to get a shot at Crystal Lake South before they made their championship run. So we’ve been believing ever since we got tripped up by Harvard [in the playoffs last year] and I’m totally serious about that. We were talking about it from that bus ride home after the Harvard loss. It was the goal all year. I always tell the boys, ‘Hey, it’s the goal of every team, every team wants to get to the state finals. Every team wants it.’ So it’s just a matter of, ‘Hey, can we limit our mistakes in those last 17 days of the season?’

What were you most proud of what this team accomplished?

Schroeder: So as many seniors that we had, just the injuries and sometimes academics can get in the way. We’ve had some family obligations that the kids missed but everyone just stepped into different positions. I think of the 26 games, I think we had a different starting lineup in 20 of those games. We talked about the 15 seniors, but those six juniors were really impressive by filling in gaps, getting playing time. And I’m just really proud of the team for getting over those maybe not huge hurdles, but there are hurdles when it’s a long season. When you do have injuries, kids missing multiple games for injuries, academics, family obligations, whatever, to college visits. There’s always something and I always tell the boys that I go, ‘Hey, if you don’t play a minute in the first two or three games, don’t worry. Your time will come. It always does.’ The boys were able to fill in those gaps when we needed them.

Which one of your players did you find the most inspiring this year?

Schroeder: I think Chase Santucci. You always need characters on the team and I think he really was. He was that guy that could put a smile on anybody’s face. He played with so much intensity but he can let things go and make a joke when a joke is needed just to keep the spirit light on the team. Because when the bottom line comes, it’s just supposed to be a fun game. As serious as we all make it out to be, I think Chase can be that guy that is so motivational for all the players on the team. He just keeps the morale up. You need that when things are tough, when you have a loss or a disagreement with a teammate or a coach or something like that.

What is your proudest moment as a coach?

Schroeder: All the championships were incredible. You know, the supersectional, the sectional, the back-to-back regionals. It’s such a tough conference it doesn’t matter who’s playing. I teach with [Crystal Lake Central coach] Leah Rutkowski and we just always shake our heads about different scores, like, oh my gosh, this team beat this team. That’s the thing about it, to win that conference championship was pretty neat. It went down to the wire to the very last game against McHenry. We had to win at McHenry to lock it up. Huntley was right on our heels. [Crystal Lake] South was right on our heels. We were able to get past Central pretty late in the season. So that was a pretty big moment to win that conference championship.

What is your most prized possession?

Schroeder: In 1997, I have a picture that I took at the All-American banquet with Pele. That was an incredible experience to get that picture. I actually got to shake the hand of Pele and get a picture with him, have a few words with him. That’s pretty neat to have.

Which player on this season’s team made you laugh the most?

Schroeder: I think it’s a tie between Santucci and Henry Knoll. Those are two characters, two happy-go-lucky kids. They are the guys that would make everybody smile on the team. It’s just fun to have those two guys.

What do you think you’ll remember the most about this season?

Schroeder: Those last 17 days of playoffs. It was just a blistering pace. It was game, prepare, game, prepare, game, prepare. I don’t think I’ve watched and scouted more games on tape since I was an assistant coach for my alma mater in college. I think I watched two De La Salle games five times, taking notes, looking at them because it’s just something that we never really get down to play many of those Chicago private schools, South Side schools, or anything like that. But my wife was on me. She kept on saying, Did you watch enough? Did you watch enough? And I think five times was enough.