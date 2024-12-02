Merry Cary Parade and Festival return to downtown Cary on Dec. 8

The Algonquin Township Road District float heads down the road during the Merry Cary Holiday Parade in 2021 in downtown Cary. (Steven Buyansky for the Daily Herald/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

The Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the Merry Cary Parade and Festival will return to downtown Cary from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The event’s centerpiece, the Merry Cary Parade, will begin at 1 p.m. and will travel along Main Street starting at Wulff Street and ending at Jandus Road. The parade showcases an array of holiday-themed floats, local organizations and performers.

Beyond the parade, festivalgoers can enjoy a variety of free activities for all ages, including:

A petting zoo and pony rides

Horse-drawn sleigh rides

Carol singing by Caring Hearts & Voices

Visits with Santa, Belle, Ariel and the Holiday Grouch

Cookie decorating and face painting

Downtown Cary businesses will open their doors to host these activities, allowing them to explore and support local shops and activities. Conscious Cup Coffee will offer a hot chocolate bar and coffee, while the Pieceful Project invites guests to enjoy free board and card games.

Parking is available on side streets and the Metra parking lots. For more information, visit carygrovechamber.com or call 847-639-2800.