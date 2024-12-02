Limited spots remain for The Christmas Ship Holiday Tea at Palmer House

Limited spots are still available in both seatings of this year’s holiday tea event at the Colonel Palmer House in Crystal Lake. This year’s theme, The Christmas Tree Ship, will be presented from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, at the historic home at 660 Terra Cotta Ave.

Join Crystal Lake Historian Diana Kenney as she portrays Barbara Schuenemann to tell the story of her husband, Herman, Captain of the Christmas Tree Ship. Fondly known as Captain Santa, Schuenemann brought shiploads of Christmas trees from northern Michigan to Chicago each year until his ship sank in 1912. Barbara kept his tradition alive for years after his death.

Tickets for each seating are $25 for residents and $46 for nonresidents. A vegan option is available. For more information on the Crystal Lake Christmas Tree Ship event, go to the Crystal Lake Park District’s calendar of events and click on the relevant dates: crystallakeparks.org/calendar-of-events.