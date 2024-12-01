McHenry-area home significantly damaged in Saturday fire; family had moved out

A McHenry-area home was left with significant damage following a fire Saturday evening, but no one was living there as the residents recently had moved out, according to fire officials.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District was called about 7 p.m. Saturday to the 2900 block of West Parkside Avenue in unincorporated McHenry. Firefighters arriving within four minutes of the call found flames coming from the one-story home’s exterior, according to Battalion Chief Ryan Mastandrea.

It was unclear at the time of the fire if residents were home, and firefighters searched for anyone who may have been inside. Fire officials later learned the residents had moved out and no one was living there, Mastandrea said.

When firefighter entered the house, they found the exterior fire had spread to the interior. The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, and firefighters remained on-scene for about two hours, Mastandrea said.

No one was injured in the blaze, but the home was deemed uninhabitable. No damage estimate was provided, and the fire’s cause is under investigation, he said.

Mutual aid was provided at the scene by Fox Lake, Nunda Rural and Crystal Lake fire departments. Station coverage during the fire was provided by Fox River Grove, Antioch, Spring Grove, Richmond Township, Cary, Round Lake and Lake Villa fire services.