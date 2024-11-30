Santa Run 5K kicks off Sunday at Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Some to the over 500 runners dressed as Santa Claus dressed runners start their 5K race during the McHenry County Santa Run For Kids Sunday morning, Dec. 3, 2023, in downtown Crystal Lake. The annual event raises money for agencies in our county who work with children in need. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Run for a holiday cause during the McHenry County Santa Run for Kids starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in Crystal Lake. The starting point will be at the Raue Center for the Arts, located at 26 N. Williams St. Watch or join as hundreds of runners will be geared up in Santa suits and shirts for the festive race. Proceeds go to support multiple local nonprofits that work with children in need. Registration is $15 for the 1-mile run and $40 for the 5K. Find more details on the McHenry County Santa Run for Kids and register here: Rpbytrudy.com.

