2024 Northwest Herald Girls Swimmer of the Year: Crystal Lake South co-op’s Bella Fontana

Bella Fontana of Crystal Lake South co-op swims the 200-yard freestyle during the Fox Valley Conference Championship Meet earlier this month at Woodstock North High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Crystal Lake South co-op junior Bella Fontana appreciates the opportunity before every big meet or race.

“I always say, ‘If you have a lane, you have a chance,’ " said Fontana, a junior. “It’s kind of my motto.”

Fontana gave herself plenty of chances to wow in the pool during her junior season. Fontana was named co-Most Valuable Swimmer at the Fox Valley Conference Invite, along with Dundee-Crown co-op senior Maggie Nowak, and helped lead the Gators to a handful of relays at the IHSA Girls Swimming and Diving State Meet at FMC Natatorium in Westmont.

Fontana earned her first individual state medal, advancing to the consolation finals in the 200-yard freestyle and placing 16th. She will enter her final season with four state medals. Her previous three all came in relays.

Fontana also competed in the 100 free at state and placed 21st. She also was a part of the team’s 400 free relay, along with Abby Uhl, Penny Brereton and Emely Rudsinski, that took 20th. That same foursome was 27th in the 200 free relay.

Crystal Lake co-op’s Isabella Fontana takes off from the blocks in the 200-yard freestyle consolation heat during the IHSA Girls State Championships earlier this month at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. (Sandy Bressner)

For her breakout season, Fontana was voted the 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Swimmer of the Year by the sports staff.

The talented Gators swimmer answered questions from Northwest Herald sports editor Alex Kantecki about her junior season, swimming at state, her love of video game dancing and more.

What was the best part about state?

Fontana: I think just the energy there and each school with their student section. Just the vibes there were so fun and exciting, it’s such a good race environment. There’s a lot of fast swimming, and being a part of that was so exciting.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

Fontana: Italy. I’ve always wanted to go to Europe, and Italian food is some of my favorite. And just the architecture and the beauty of it all.

What is something that you wish you were good at?

Fontana: Definitely hockey. I used to figure skate when I was super little. I tried hockey once, and I was horrible at it.

Who is your funniest teammate?

Fontana: Definitely Abby [Uhl]. We would have moments where one of us would say something and we were unable to finish the rest of our set because we were laughing so hard. And laughing while you’re swimming is kind of dangerous. We just kind of like fed off of each other’s energy. I’m going to miss her so much.

Who is your favorite athlete?

Fontana: I’ve got to go with the queen and say Katie Ledecky. She’s such an inspiring person to look up to with her work ethic and how hard she works and just how good she is at her craft. I’ve been watching her since I was super little. She’s the queen. No one does it better.

What is something that you can’t live without?

Fontana: My family. I owe a lot to them. They have been my biggest cheerleaders, my biggest supporters, but they’re also the people that I know will tell me the truth when I need it. I love them so much. I don’t know where I’d be without them.

What is something people wouldn’t know about you?

Fontana: I love to play Just Dance. I love to win. I think that it’s something that not many people would know about me because they see me in the weight room or they see me in the pool, and I will admit, I’m a little aggressive at both of those. They would not expect me to go home and be dancing to Lady Gaga.

Bella Fontana of Crystal Lake South co-op displays her first place medal after the 200-yard freestyle during the Fox Valley Conference Championship Meet earlier this month at Woodstock North High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Fontana: I’m a big science girl. I really want to go into biomedical engineering. So science and math are kind of tied, but I’m definitely more on the science side. It’s so fascinating. I love it.

Do you have any hobbies outside swimming?

Fontana: I love to read. I’m a big reader. We have our own library at my house. I love to collect vinyl records. Really into music and I love to just hang around with my siblings and my dogs. I have a silver lab named Bo and a bulldog named Woody.

What is your dream car?

Fontana: A hot pink Lamborghini. Because if I’m gonna have a dream car, I want it to be flashy and I want it to be fast.

What will you remember most about your junior season?

Fontana: I think the [meet] that will stay with me was sectionals. It was the most insane and most fun meet that I’ve had in my entire high school career. I mean, just my times were awesome. Abby’s [Uhl] times were awesome. Penny’s [Brereton] times and Emely’s [Rudsinski] times were awesome. Just to see their faces when they touched the wall and we qualified. It was just so special and something that I will cherish forever. I was just so excited that I got to do it with that group of girls.