DeKalb man accused of stealing more than $3K in alcohol from McHenry Jewel-Osco as part of criminal ‘crew’

A McHenry County prosecutor said a man who recently was released from prison was “part of a crew” who entered grocery stores and stole thousands of dollars of alcohol, including from the Jewel-Osco in McHenry.

Andrew Densmore, 23, of DeKalb, is charged with retail theft, a Class 3 felony, according to the criminal complaint in McHenry County court.

In arguing in court Tuesday that Densmore is a flight risk and should be detained in the county jail pretrial, Assistant State’s Attorney Anthony Marin said Densmore was “part of a crew.” Marin said Densmore was seen on surveillance video wearing gloves and a hoodie to try to hide his face when he entered the grocery store. He went straight to the alcohol section, loaded up a shopping cart with alcohol valued at more than $3,000 and left, Marin said.

According to the criminal complaint and indictment, Densmore entered the Jewel-Osco in McHenry at 8:43 a.m. Jan. 8, 2023, and stole 72 bottles of Jameson whiskey valued at $1,799.28; 72 bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey that cost $1,655.28; three packages of On The Rocks premixed cocktails with a value of $74.97; and four bottles of Knob Creek whiskey costing $91.96, all having a total value of $3,621.49. He is linked to similar thefts with his crew at six other Jewel-Osco stores in other areas, Marin said.

“This is a crime of deceit. It is methodical,” Marin said, alleging that Densmore only comes to McHenry County to commit these crimes and does not do it in his own community, where he knows he would be identified. Marin said Densmore has spent time in prison and has a criminal history including theft, obstruction, escape while on parole, reoffending while on parole and battery to a police officer. He also scored high on a risk evaluation for flight, Marin said.

Densmore’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger, said the state did not present proof that Densmore is a willful flight risk. The only warrants he has ever had were for arrests and not for failing to show up to court. Although there was a warrant out for Densmore in this case, Giesinger said Densmore was in prison the whole time. He also is currently on probation in DeKalb County, where he will be living, Giesinger said.

Judge Carl Metz II released Densmore from the McHenry County jail with conditions including that he not leave the state or go near any Jewel-Osco stores. He is due in court Dec. 31.