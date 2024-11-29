Boys cross country: 2024 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt, Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir and Huntley’s Tommy Nitz break away from the pack as the compete in the boys race of the McHenry County Cross Country Invite in August 2024 at McHenry Township Park in Johnsburg. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Meet the 2024 Northwest Herald All-Area boys cross country team.

FIRST TEAM

Jackie Clark, Crystal Lake Central (Photo provided by Crystal Lake Central High School)

Jackie Clark, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

The senior emerged as the top runner on a veteran group and helped lead the Tigers to plenty of success, including the Fox Valley Conference and Class 2A Lakes Regional championships. A first-time Northwest Herald All-Area selection, Clark was fourth (15:51.3) in the FVC Meet, third (15:14.5) in the regional and sixth (15:18.01) in the Kaneland Sectional, where the Tigers finished fourth. He capped his career by turning in the Tigers’ fastest time again, this time at the state meet in Peoria. He ran 15:07.5 to place 34th. The Tigers finished 10th.

Huntley's Tommy Nitz (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Tommy Nitz, Huntley, sr.

The Red Raiders senior didn’t slow down after being named Northwest Herald Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year the past two seasons. He completed his three-peat and did so as well at the FVC Meet, winning the race for the third year in a row. A year after earning IHSA Class 3A All-State honors with a 21st-place finish, Nitz did even better in his fourth state meet. He ran a personal-record 14:25.7 in placing 11th at Detweiller Park in Peoria, bettering his PR by about 17 seconds. He finished fourth in the Lake Park Sectional (14:46.5) and second in the Harlem Regional (15:23.35). He won the FVC Meet by almost three seconds, running the 3-mile layout in 15:23.84.

Woodstock's Ellery Shutt

Ellery Shutt, Woodstock, jr.

Coming off a strong sophomore season for the Blue Streaks, Shutt was even better this fall, capping his season with a ninth-place state medal in the Class 2A race at Detweiller Park in Peoria. His postseason also included a runner-up finish (14:56.98) in the Kaneland Sectional and first-place run (14:53.70) in the Lakes Regional. He won the regional race by almost 17 seconds. Shutt also dominated the Kishwaukee River Conference Meet, winning by 34 seconds and clocking a time of 15:22.09 at Milky Way Park in Harvard. He also placed third in the McHenry County Meet. He is a first-time All-Area selection.

Jacobs' Max Sudrzynski (Photo provided by Jacobs High School)

Max Sudrzynski, Jacobs, sr.

His best season put him in company with the best in school history. In his first appearance at state this fall, Sudrzynski finished 23rd in Class 3A. His time of 14:33.7 was the second fastest ever posted by a Golden Eagles runner, behind only Olympic steeplechase medalist Evan Jager. Sudrzynski’s state time was also a personal best by about 20 seconds. The senior placed seventh (14:51.04) in the Hoffman Estates Sectional and third (15:00.4) in the Palatine Regional. He also placed third in the FVC Meet for the second year in a row. He was named All-Area second team last season.

Cary Grove's Jameson Tenopir (Joel Boenitz)

Jameson Tenopir, Cary-Grove, jr.

Running at state for the second year in a row, the Trojans junior just missed earning a Class 3A medal, as he finished 28th (14:39.6) at Peoria’s Detweiller Park. Tenopir finished runner-up in the McHenry County and FVC meets and Warren Regional, before placing fourth (14:41.86) in the Hoffman Estates Sectional. He ran 15:26.35 in the FVC Meet and clocked 14:36 in the regional. He was an All-Area second-team selection last season.

SECOND TEAM

Joey Gonzalez, Crystal Lake South, jr.

Nate Martin, McHenry, jr.

Jack Sheets, Hampshire, sr.

Andrew Raistrick, Huntley, jr.

Grady Smith, Johnsburg, fr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jayden Beecroft, Burlington Central, sr.

Thomas Henry, Prairie Ridge, so.

Jackson Hopkins, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

Micah Klos, Johnsburg, so.

Geo Kopulos, Woodstock North, fr.

Gavin McInnis, Richmond-Burton, so.

Milo McLeer, Woodstock, sr.

Josh Michalski, Dundee-Crown, so.

Julian Onayemi, Burlington Central, sr.

Isaac Pepin, Jacobs, sr.

Steven Randles, Prairie Ridge, so.

Nolan Sheets, Hampshire, sr.

Cesar Solorio, Harvard, jr.

Oliver Stack, Marengo, fr.

Myles Wagner, McHenry, jr.