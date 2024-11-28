Girls cross country: 2024 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Meet the 2024 Northwest Herald All-Area girls cross country team.

FIRST TEAM

Burlington Central's Abby Burke (Photo provided by Burlington Central High School)

Abby Burke, Burlington Central, sr.

A Northwest Herald All-Area second-team selection as a junior, Burke enjoyed an even better senior season for the Rockets. She earned runner-up honors in the Fox Valley Conference Meet and ran in 19:01.53, right on the heels of champ Isabella Ciesla of Huntley (18:59.16). Burke then duplicated the second-place finish in the Class 2A Belvidere North Regional. She finished fifth in the Kaneland Sectional and just missed earning a state medal at Detweiller Park in Peoria, as she placed 27th, finishing in 17:59.38.

Izzy Ciesla, Huntley (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Isabella Ciesla, Huntley, jr.

Huntley returned seven of its top eight runners from last season’s team that won its second straight Fox Valley Conference championship, and it was the junior who emerged as the leader of the pack. Ciesla, the 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, won the FVC Meet in 18:59.16. Her effort led the Red Raiders to a “three-peat.” She became the program’s first conference champ since it joined the FVC 20 years ago. After a seventh-place finish (18:38.61) in the Class 3A Harlem Regional, she took 11th (17:45.3) in the Lake Park Sectional and capped her season by placing 46th at state, clocking 17:42.9.

Crystal Lake Central's Hadley Ferrero

Hadley Ferrero, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

The speedy senior’s best moment of the season may have came when she slowed down. Seeing that a St. Ignatius runner was struggling physically down the stretch in the Class 2A race at state, Ferrero showed the ultimate sportsmanship when she grabbed the runner and helped her finish the race. The Tigers senior finished 93rd, sacrificing several places in order to help her fellow runner. A three-time All-Area selection, Ferrero was the Northwest Herald Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year in 2021. Her senior season also included a ninth-place finish (18:23.35) in the Kaneland Sectional and a 10th-place run (19:19.4) in the Lakes Regional.

Crystal Lake South's Olivia Pinta (Photo provided by Crystal Lake South High School)

Olivia Pinta, Crystal Lake South, sr.

An All-Area second-team selection last year, Pinta continued to run consistently fast for the Gators, as she led the team to a second-place finish in the Fox Valley Conference Meet. She finished third (19:06.84) in the race, then enjoyed a strong postseason as well. Pinta was runner-up (18:09.1) in the Class 2A Lakes Regional. She finished 13th (18:34.36) in the Kaneland Sectional and wrapped up her high school career by finishing 52nd (18:22.4) in the state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria. Her effort at state helped the Gators finish eighth.

Reese Long, Hampshire (Photo provided by Hampshire High School)

Reese Long, Hampshire, fr.

With a perfect last name for distance runner, she didn’t disappoint in her first high school season. The freshman placed fourth in the Fox Valley Conference Mmeet at Hickory Nut Grove in Cary, finishing the 3 miles in 19:10.64. She then placed eighth (18:39.44) in the Class 3A Harlem Regional and qualified for state by placing 21st (18:08.8) in the Lake Park Sectional. At the state meet, Long ran a personal-best 17:59 at Detweiller Park in Peoria to finish 72nd.

SECOND TEAM

Cori Kilvinger, Huntley, jr.

Caroline Lucas, Crystal Lake South, fr.

Brynn Matthaei, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

Haley Rahman, Huntley, so.

Alexia Spatz, Richmond-Burton, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Anneke Dam, Prairie Ridge, fr.

Emie Davis, Burlington Central, jr.

Skyler Ferrero, Crystal Lake Central, so.

Annabelle Haskins, Hampshire, jr.

Delilah Kissane, Dundee-Crown, so.

Aspen Maldonado, Huntley, jr.

Maddie Mock, Woodstock North, sr.

Miya Moraga, Hampshire, fr.

Clara Nicoline, Johnsburg, fr.

Lily Novelle, Woodstock, sr.

Jacqueline Orvis, Crystal Lake Central, jr.

Victoria Pinta, Crystal Lake South, sr.

Morgan Sauber, Huntley, so.

Bailey Schwartz, Jacobs, sr.

Amy Smith, Marengo, so.