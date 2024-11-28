2024 Northwest Herald Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year: Huntley’s Isabella Ciesla

Huntley's Isabella Ciesla heads for the finish line at the Fox Valley Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 at Hickory Nut Grove Preserve in Cary. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Taking steps in the right direction for a cross country runner requires, yes, good feet. Nimble feet. Fast feet.

Huntley junior Isabella Ciesla is light on her feet, when wearing her Hoka running sneakers during long races and when she slips on her dance shoes to perform Irish dancing. She’s competed internationally in the latter, high-stepping everywhere from Ireland to Scotland to Canada to all over the U.S.

Ciesla emerged as the No. 1 runner on the Red Raiders’ talented cross country squad this fall, and her feet led her to a spectacular season. The 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year finished 46th in the Class 3A state meet Nov. 9 at Detweiller Park in Peoria, capping a season that included her first-place finish in the Fox Valley Conference meet as Huntley won the title for the third year in a row.

Led by Ciesla, Huntley finished 10th at state.

“Izzy” – or “Iz-dawg” or “Cheesewiz,” depending on which teammate of hers you ask – recently answered several questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Aguilar.

Isabella Ciesla of Huntley runs during the Class 3A Lake Park Sectional in Roselle. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

What’s your favorite sport or activity outside of running?

Ciesla: Outside of running, my favorite sport is Irish dance.

What’s the key to running when it’s a slippery track (rain, snow)?

Ciesla: When it’s a slippery course, I make sure to wear my spikes because they give a lot of traction, so it is less likely that I’ll slip. I also don’t let the fact that it’s slippery bother me, and just run my race.

How particular are you about your running shoes?

Ciesla: I’ve been wearing Hokas, and they are great shoes for me because they offer a lot of support and feel very comfortable when I run.

What do you think about when you’re running?

Ciesla: When I’m running, I usually think about how I’m feeling each mile.

Do you have a nickname?

Ciesla: My nickname is Izzy, but some of my teammates have other funny names they call me. Cori [Kilvinger] likes to call me “Iz-dawg” and Aspen [Maldonado] calls me “Cheesewiz.”

What’s your favorite meal or snack after a race?

Ciesla: After a race, I like to eat fruit snacks, granola bars and bananas.

Why do you run?

Ciesla: The reason I run is because I started in sixth grade and found a passion for it, and I have loved it since.

Who inspires you?

Ciesla: My mom [Julie] inspires me because she has always believed in me since I started running. Also, my coaches from both middle school and high school inspire me to be the best I can be.

What do you want to study in college?

Ciesla: In college, I want to study psychology.

What’s your favorite TV show?

Ciesla: My favorite TV show is “The Office.”