Woodstock, C-G and McHenry boys basketball win season openers: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys basketball

Woodstock 46, Grayslake North 41: At Woodstock, Max Beard got his season off to a strong start. Beard scored 22 points to lead the Blue Streaks (1-0) to the win at the Hoops for Healing Tournament. Joey Nitz added a dozen points and Colin Greenlee added seven.

Cary-Grove 73, Wauconda 47: At Woodstock, AJ Berndt scored 18 points to lead the Trojans to the season-opening win at the Hoops for Healing Tournament. Dylan Dumele added 15 points, Adam Bauer 12 and Landon Nawracaj 10 for C-G (1-0).

McHenry 91, Woodstock North 34: At Woodstock, Adam Anwar poured in 34 points as the Warriors raced out to a 28-point halftime lead and never looked back in a win against the Thunder at the Hoops for Healing Tournament.

North Boone 71, Marian Central 62: At Oregon, Finn Pivnicka scored 24 points to lead the Hurricanes at the Oregon Tournament. Logan Brandt added 13 points for Marian (0-1).

Hersey 65, Huntley 43: At Palatine, senior Christian Wilson scored 14 points as the Red Raiders fell to the Huskies in the opener of the Ed Molitor Thanksgiving Classic. Logan Darragh added nine points and five boards for Huntley (0-1).

Downers Grove South 57, Prairie Ridge 32: At Geneva, the Wolves fell to the Mustangs at the Geneva Thanksgiving Tournament.

Girls basketball

Marian Central 33, Harlem 27: At Machesney Park, Juliette Huff hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lift the Hurricanes to a nonconference win. Abbey Miner added nine points and Adriana Wrzos added six for Marian (3-1).

Cary-Grove 49, Mundelein 32: At Cary, Malaina Kurth drained five 3-pointers on her way to a 21-point night as the Trojans (4-0) won their home opener. Ellie Mjaanes added 12 points.

Boys bowling

Marengo 3,277, McHenry 3,232: At Marengo, Gavin Barkman rolled the top series of the match with a 647 to lead Marengo to the win. Barkman also had the top game of 233 for the Indians. Hunter Pankow rolled a 222 for Marengo. Trent Levado had a 230 for McHenry.

Huntley 3,807, Burlington Central 2,737: At Huntley, Joseph Humphrey rolled an impressive 713 series to lead the Red Raiders to the win. Humphrey had the top two games of the match with a 255 and a 258.

Harvard 2,743, Plano 2,460: At Plano, Collin Barnett had the top game of 207 and Winston Mendoza rolled the top series of 533 to lead the Hornets to a win over the Reapers.

Woodstock 3,623, Johnsburg 3,446: At Johnsburg, Devin Heggerty, Noah Rodriguez and Sonny Marsalla all rolled 600-plus series to lead the Blue Streaks to the win. Liam Niederhofer had a 672 series with a high game of 247 for Johnsburg.