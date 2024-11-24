Turkey Trot 5K in Spring Grove to benefit Real Love Ministries in Haiti

Meadowland Church in Spring Grove will host a Turkey Trot 5K run/walk Thanksgiving morning to raise money for Real Love Ministries International, a relief organization in Haiti.

The event will begin Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 28, at Richardson’s Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road in Spring Grove. Check-in opens at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K follows at 8 a.m. for runners and walkers alike.

For $240 per month, Real Love Ministries International can provide a Haitian child with a secure place to live, tuition, daily meals, education, medical attention, security and more, according to the event’s organizers.

For information or to become a donor, visit reallovehaiti.org. Information about the Turkey Trot, including a registration form, is available at meadowlandchurch.org/turkeytrot.