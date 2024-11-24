Man airlifted after Harvard-area crash

A man was airlifted after a crash near Harvard Nov. 23, 2024. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

A man was airlifted following a Saturday morning crash near Harvard, Harvard Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said.

The Harvard Fire Protection District got called out to the intersection of Route 23 and Streit Road just before 11 a.m. for a call involving a car colliding with a utility pole, Vucha said.

Paramedics found a heavily damaged minivan and utility pole when they arrived on the scene. The man who was driving the minivan had been removed from the car before paramedics arrived and he was lying on the ground nearby, Vucha said. The minivan was the only car involved in the crash.

Paramedics assessed the man and called for assistance from Mercyhealth’s medical helicopter, REACT, and MD-1 emergency physician.

The man was airlifted in critical condition to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Vucha said.