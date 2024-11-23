Zoe Nanos scores 16 points to lead Prairie Ridge to 1st win: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls basketball

Prairie Ridge 38, Belvidere North 30: At Burlington, Zoe Nanos scored 16 points and Maia Cassin tossed in nine for the Wolves (1-2) at the Burlington Central Mark Einwich Kick-Off Tournament.

DeKalb 43, Marengo 27: At Burlington, Maggie Hanson had eight points and Emilie Pollizi had six for the Indians (1-2) in a loss at Burlington Central’s Mark Einwich Kick-Off Tournament.

Sycamore 48, Burlington Central 41: At Burlington Central, the host Rockets fell to 1-2 with a loss to the Spartans at the Mark Einwich Kick-Off Tournament.

Jefferson 60, Woodstock North 47: At the Wauconda Thanksgiving Tournament, the Thunder (0-3) fell to the J-Hawks.

Arthur Christian 49, Alden-Hebron 30: At the Christian Liberty Academy Tournament, the Giants (0-1) dropped their season opener to the Conquering Riders.