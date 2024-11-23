Should Crystal Lake District 47 align middle school boundaries to high schools’ even if it means more busing?

Under one of the middle school boundary changes being considered by the Crystal Lake School District 47 school board, students who live directly around Lundahl and Hannah Beardsley middle schools would be bused to Richard Bernotas Middle School, pictured, to better align them with their eventual high school. (Gregory Shaver)

The Crystal Lake School District 47 Board is set to consider changes to its middle school boundaries next school year that could mean more busing but would better group together future high school classes.

The board discussed the changes at its meeting Monday and is scheduled to vote at its Dec. 16 meeting. Its choice then would be implemented next school year.

The boundary changes are for the district’s three middles schools: Hannah Beardsley, Richard Bernotas and Lundahl.

A boundary committee of district staff, administration, board members, parents and community members reviewed current enrollment data, population trends that include new developments in the area and geographic considerations to create multiple scenarios before narrowing it down to two options for the school board to discuss.

Both options are similar in that they aim to move most students as close to their eventual high school as possible. Option 1, however, would keep students who live directly around Lundahl and Hannah Beardsley at those schools, while Option 2 assigns them to be bused to Bernotas.

“The main difference between [Option 1 and Option 2] is that [Option 2] puts more students aligned to the [Community High School District] 155 maps,” Superintendent Kathy Hinz said in a video presentation. “A downfall of this is it does create routes and puts kids that could currently walk to a school on a bus to another middle school.”

The Crystal Lake School District 47 Board is considering changes to its middle school boundaries. In Option 1, the neighborhood immediately surrounding Lundahl Middle School would go to Lundahl. In Option 2, they would instead go to Richard Bernotas Middle School to better align students with their eventual high school. (Graphic created using Crystal Lake District 47 maps)

Some parents who spoke at Monday’s board meeting opposed the second option because they said they value walkability and raised concerns that more busing could lead to increased costs.

“Changing boundaries is going to make people upset,” board member Jonathan Powell said. “That’s going to happen, and I just want everybody to know we’re very sensitive to that.”

The district asked for parent and guardian input on potential middle school boundary changes in August. The survey found the most important factors were maintaining stability of the same group of peers and minimizing travel time, according to district documents.

The Crystal Lake School District 47 Board is considering changes to its middle school boundaries. In Option 1, the neighborhood immediately surrounding Hannah Beardsley Middle School would go to Hannah Beardsley. In Option 2, they would instead go to Richard Bernotas Middle School to better align students with their eventual high school. (Graphic created using Crystal Lake District 47 maps)

The district will continue to take in feedback, including comments made at Monday’s meeting, Hinz said in a letter to parents and guardians Wednesday. Input can be made at the district’s website: d47.org/about-us/district-47-boundaries.

“The district and the board of education recognize the disruption these changes may bring for some families and remain committed to thoughtful decision-making throughout this process,” Hinz said in the letter. “To support the social-emotional well-being of our students during changes, counselors will be available, events will be organized to help students connect, and peer support systems will be in place at each middle school to assist those affected.”

New and future developments in the area that were considered in the options include Water’s Edge on Route 14, Redwood Living on Central Park Drive, Derbyshire on Bard and Huntley roads, a possible development in Prairie Grove and the recently approved Pathway Court Apartments on the Immanuel Lutheran Church property.

Most recent shifts were implemented in the 2013-14 school year to adjust Canterbury Elementary School’s boundaries, according to the district website. The second phase involving the district’s nine elementary schools will start after middle school boundary adjustments are finalized.