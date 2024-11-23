McHenry denies storage business expansion, then changes mind, votes again

Extra Space Storage, 1860 N. Richmond Road in McHenry, proposed adding 55 non-climate controlled, outdoor garage-style units in the parking lot and another 7,774 square feet to the existing building with an option on another 10,000 square feet in the future. The McHenry City Council approved the plan but without the outdoor storage. (Photo provided by city of McHenry)

The self-storage facility on North Richmond Road will get to expand after the McHenry City Council initially denied the request but then reconsidered it.

Extra Space Storage, 1860 N. Richmond Road in McHenry, opened after the council approved plans in April 2021 to renovate the former Stock and Field store property and transform it into self-storage. On Monday, Steven Schwartz of property owner 1860 Richmond LLC was back before the City Council seeking a use variance that would allow him to expand.

The proposal would add 55 nonclimate-controlled, outdoor, garage-style units in the parking lot and another 7,774 square feet to the existing building, with an option on another 10,000 square feet in the future.

Citing its distaste for the proposed outdoor storage garages, the council turned down Schwartz’s request on a 2-5 vote, with 2nd Ward Alderman Andrew Glab, 3rd Ward Alderman Frank McClatchey, 4th Ward Alderman Chris Bassi, 5th Ward Alderman Andy Davis and 6th Ward Alderman Michael Kock all casting “no” votes.

Schwartz then asked to approach the board.

“With all due respect ... there seems to be a disconnect in the process,” Schwartz said. He and his company worked with city staff to come up with a plan that should have been acceptable to the council and had unanimous approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Schwartz noted that his proposal for garage-style storage also almost is identical to a U-Haul Self-Storage across the street.

“You are disapproving something that not only went through a detailed process ... you are doing it backwards,” he said, arguing that the outdoor storage is allowed by the zoning.

After that plea, Davis said his vote had nothing to do with the engineering or expansion of the building, but the outlot storage units “is the piece that I am against.”

Schwartz said he was willing to remove that portion of the design, and Davis made a motion to reconsider the motion with the outdoor storage unit removed.

The council then voted 5-2 to approve the plans without the outdoor storage. Glab and McClatchey voted no, while Bassi, Davis and Kock voted with 7th Ward Alderwoman Sue Miller and 1st Ward Alderman Vic Santi to approve the measure.