Huntley fire truck hit, firefighter injured on I-90

A fire engine was struck by a passing semi, injuring a firefighter, while the Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a crash on Interstate 90.

The Huntley Fire Protection District was on the scene of a crash about 10 p.m. Friday at mile marker 48 on I-90 when a truck parked, protecting the scene with its emergency lights activated, was struck by the semi, according to a news release Saturday morning.

The fire truck sustained moderate damage and has been placed out of service until repairs can be made, according to the release.

The firefighter was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital where he was treated and released with minor injuries.

The Illinois State Police are still investigating the crash.

The Huntley Fire Protection District said in its release that drivers should remember to move over for all vehicles on the side of the road. Scott’s Law, also known as the “Move Over” Law, is a traffic law in Illinois that requires drivers to move over and slow down when approaching emergency vehicles