Algonquin to offer Holiday Light Recycling program starting Monday

The village of Algonquin, in partnership with Elgin Recycling, will offer holiday light recycling Monday, Nov. 25, through Jan. 15, at Ganek Municipal Center, 2200 Harnish Drive.

Containers for unusable or unwanted lights will be available in the lobby during normal business hours.

Accepted items include any and all strung holiday lights and extension cords of any length. All tinsel garland, plastic casing and other decorative items must be removed from the light sets before they are dropped off.

Household light bulbs, floodlights, compact fluorescent bulbs and fluorescent bulbs will not be accepted.