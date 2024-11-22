Cary-Grove, Marian Central advance to Johnsburg Feast Mode final: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls basketball

Cary-Grove 35, Rockford Lutheran 27: At Johnsburg, Ellie Mjaanes scored 14 points to lead the Trojans (2-0) past the Crusaders and into the championship game of Johnsburg’s Feast Mode Tournament. C-G will play Marian Central on Saturday at a time still to be determined.

Malaina Kurth had eight points and made two 3-pointers for the Trojans.

Marian Central 52, Johnsburg 49: At Johnsburg, Adriana Wrzos led the Hurricanes with 17 points and two 3s in a semifinal win over the Skyhawks. Juliette Huff added 14 points and Abbey Miner had 13 for Marian (2-0).

Johnsburg (1-1) was led by Summer Toussaint with 17 points and Skye Toussaint with 15. The Skyhawks will play Rockford Lutheran for third place on Saturday.

St. Edward 50, Richmond-Burton 31: At the Oregon Tip-Off Tournament, Meadow Rosendahl scored 13 points and Daniella Mazzola tossed in eight in a loss for the Rockets (0-2).

Willows Academy 59, Harvard 27: At the Harvard Turkey Shootout, the Hornets (0-1) dropped their season opener to the Eagles.