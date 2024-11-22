Boys golf: 2024 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Meet the 2024 Northwest Herald All-Area boys golf team.

First team

Nolan Adamczyk, Hampshire

Nolan Adamczyk, Hampshire, jr.

The Whip-Purs junior finished runner-up at the Fox Valley Conference Tournament with a 2-under-par 68 and was the FVC individual points champion. Adamczyk, a two-time Northwest Herald All-Area first-team choice, won the Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional individual title with a 70 and missed state by a shot with a 76 at sectionals. He averaged 37.2 for nine holes.

Jack Bice, Crystal Lake Central (Photo provided by Crystal Lake Central High School)

Jack Bice, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

Bice, an All-Area first-team pick for the second time, advanced to state for the second year in a row as an individual and third time overall. The Tigers senior tied for 27th at the Class 3A state meet with a score of 75-77-152. Bice tied for third at the FVC Tournament with a 72 and was second in the FVC points standings. He took runner-up at regionals with a 74 and fired a 75 at sectionals to advance to state. Bice broke the school record with a nine-hole average of 36.3.

Asher Johnson, Crystal Lake Central (Photo provided by Crystal Lake Central High School)

Asher Johnson, Crystal Lake Central, so.

Johnson qualified for state in his second varsity season and tied for 40th at the Class 3A state meet with a 79-77-156. Johnson tied for 10th at the conference meet with a 76 and placed fourth in the FVC points standings behind Adamczyk, Bice and Burlington Central’s Tyler Samaan. Johnson took one of the final spots for state at sectionals with a 75, tying teammate Bice.

Tyler Samaan, Burlington Central

Tyler Samaan, Burlington Central, jr.

Samaan, the 2024 Northwest Herald Boys Golfer of the Year, led the Rockets to their first FVC championship, winning the individual title with a 4-under-par 68. He helped Burlington Central get to state as a team for the second year in a row where they took third in Class 2A for the best program finish ever. Samaan tied for 11th at state with a 80-70-150. He was runner-up at regionals with a 73 and fifth at sectionals with a 75.

Second team

Seth Gillie, Hampshire, sr.

Peter Louise, Marian Central, sr.

Barrett Rennell, Jacobs, sr.

Cam Sarallo, Burlington Central, sr.

Honorable mention

Braden Behrens, Jacobs, sr.

Taig Bhathal, Huntley, sr.

Joey Boldt, Cary-Grove, sr.

Mason Graf, Marian Central, sr.

Payton Harlow, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Logan Henning, Jacobs, fr.

Riley Johnson, Johnsburg, sr.

Austin Klauser, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Tommy Laird, Crystal Lake Central, so.

JJ Lee, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Tommy Wyse, Burlington Central, so.

Brady Yergens, Woodstock North co-op, sr.