Naturally McHenry County launches Holiday Cheers edition of Craft Beverage Trail

Naturally McHenry County has launched its Holiday Cheers Beverage Trail, a special holiday edition of the Craft Beverage Trail.

Running Friday through Dec. 31, this seasonal experience invites locals and visitors alike to explore 11 craft beverage destinations, each offering exclusive holiday-themed drinks and promotions. Participants who visit six of the locations will earn a collectible sticker.

Participating businesses include Cary Ale House, Crystal Lake Brewing, Hempstock Pharms, Holzlager Brewing, Kishwaukee Brewing, McHenry Brewing, More Brewing, Rush Creek Distilling, Scorched Earth Brewing, Sew Hop’d Brewery & Taproom, and Spirit Water.

Participate the Holiday Cheers Trail Challenge by downloading the “Naturally McHenry County, IL” app and navigating to the Challenges section.