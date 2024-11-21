2024 Northwest Herald Girls Golfer of the Year: Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Delaney Medlyn

Crystal Lake co-op’s Delaney Medlyn watches her tee shot hole No. 8 during the Class 2A Huntley Regional in October 2024 at Pinecrest Golf Club in Huntley. Medlyn is the 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Golfer of the Year. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Delaney Medlyn isn’t sure if she’ll have a run quite like the one she had to end her high school career ever again.

But the sweet-swinging lefty is happy she did.

From the middle of September to the middle of October, Medlyn won almost every tournament she was in. The Cary-Grove senior won the McHenry County and Fox Valley Conference tournaments – winning conference for the first time in a playoff – and stayed hot in the postseason.

At the Class 2A Huntley Regional at Pinecrest, Medlyn fired her best 18-hole score with a 3-under-par 69 to lead the Tigers to back-to-back regional titles. The next week at sectionals, Medyln made four birdies and took first at the Boylan Sectional title with a 73 to become the first from the co-op team to win a sectional individual championship.

Crystal Lake co-op’s Madeline Trannel (left), Delaney Medlyn (center) and Rylee Rud talk as they wait to hit on hole No. 8 at the Class 2A Huntley Regional in October 2024 at Pinecrest Golf Club in Huntley. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Her sensational finish led her back to the Class 2A state meet at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsythe, where she tied for 32nd with a two-day score of 82-77-159. Medlyn, making her second state appearance, carded a 36 on the front nine and 41 on the back in her career-ending round.

Medlyn said she was overwhelmed with emotion after her final high school putt.

“Surreal. Walking up to the green, that’s all I was thinking about,” Medlyn said. “This is it, no matter what you do, this is it. I remember making my putt and going up to coach [Kyle McCaughn] and giving him the biggest hug. Tears were obviously shed.

“It still doesn’t feel right.”

For her standout season, Medlyn was voted the 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Golfer of the Year by the sports staff with input from area coaches. She also won the honor in 2022.

Medlyn recently spoke with sports editor Alex Kantecki about her return to state, her amazing finish, favorite Thanksgiving dish and more.

What are you most proud about this season?

Medlyn: I’m most proud of the fact that for basically five weeks straight, any tournament I entered I won. And it was over the most important stretch of the season.

What enabled you to have such a strong finish?

Medlyn: I knew my team was so capable of having a successful year, which we totally did. We all strived to go to state together. Being the backbone for the team, knowing I’m the No. 1 player, I had to click it into gear and make sure I’m doing my part to make sure I’m doing everything I can to get my team down there. That helped put me in a good mindset.

What felt best: winning conference, regional or sectional titles?

Medlyn: That’s hard because they each have special meanings to me. Winning conference was insane because of a playoff. It couldn’t have been written better, in my opinion. Regionals was great to win because that was my lowest score ever and for the season. Sectionals was an amazing win because I went into sectionals like, I need to be here for my team. Not saying I didn’t care what I shot, but I just wanted to do everything I could to get my team to state.

What was the best part about playing at state?

Medlyn: I didn’t play very well at state, in my opinion. I think I could have done better, but I had so much fun with coach [McCaughn]. It was really just a cherry on top because he’s amazing. There are times in the season where other girls might need him more than I do, and I don’t get as much time with him. So to hang out with him for three straight days on the golf course was so much fun. No matter how I played, that was really what made it a great experience.

Crystal Lake Co-op’s Delaney Medlyn lines up a putt on hole No. 7 during the Class 2A Huntley Regional in October 2024 at Pinecrest Golf Club in Huntley. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

What course would you most like to play?

Medlyn: I played Pinehurst when I was younger for a tournament. I played their No. 6 course, but I want to go back and play their No. 2. My dad [TJ] has played there, and I wish I played it with him.

Do you play a lot of golf with your dad?

Medlyn: Oh God, yeah. We’re very competitive, so it’s always fun. We always make it super challenging on each other.

What is your favorite Thanksgiving food?

Medlyn: Mashed potatoes or stuffing. My dad is a super good cook, so Thanksgiving is always the best.

Who is your favorite professional sports team?

Medlyn: Chicago Blackhawks. I love watching hockey.

Who is your favorite golfer?

Medlyn: Lexi Thompson. I went to a tournament when I was younger and got to watch her play. That was the coolest experience ever.

What is your most prized possession?

Medlyn: This is probably such a typical teenager answer, but I would say my phone. I literally have my phone with me 24/7. I don’t know what I would do without it.

What is your favorite social media app?

Medlyn: Instagram or TikTok. My little sister is also obsessed with TikTok. She’ll send me a trillion videos a day.

What superhero power would you like to have?

Medlyn: To teleport.

What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?

Medlyn: Dance. I did dance and ballet growing up.

Where would you most like to go on vacation?

Medlyn: Bora Bora.

Which teammate inspires you the most?

Medlyn: That’s hard. Either [junior] Rylee Rud or [senior] Madeline [Trannel]. Madeline put in a ton of work, and she improved so much. And Rylee, I adore everything about her. She’s the most positive person I know. She can literally put a smile on anybody’s face.

Which teammate makes you laugh the most?

Medlyn: [Sophomore] Abby Martinez. She’s a firecracker.

What advice would you give someone trying golf for the first time?

Medlyn: It’s a hard sport, so be patient and practice because that’s the only way you’ll get better.