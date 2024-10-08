Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Delaney Medlyn wins sectional title: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls golf

Class 2A Boylan Sectional: At Atwood Homestead in Rockford, Crystal Lake Central co-op senior Delaney Medlyn fired a 1-over-par 73 to take medalist honors by one shot and advance to her first state tournament, which will take place Oct. 18-19 at Hickory Point in Decatur.

Prairie Ridge senior Jenna Albanese tied for sixth with a 78 and will make her second state appearance after tying for 40th last year.

Medlyn, who goes to Cary-Grove, added to a memorable season that already included first-place finishes at the McHenry County Tournament, Fox Valley Conference Tournament and last week’s Huntley Regional.

Medlyn had four birdies and topped Oswego East’s Alli Wiertel (74) by one shot for the individual title.

Central co-op, which combines with C-G and Crystal Lake South, had a team score of 343 and missed qualifying for state on a fifth-score tiebreaker to Plainfield North (343). St. Charles North won with a 333 and Naperville North (337) was runner-up.

Jacobs (377) tied for 11th and Prairie Ridge (380) was 12th.

Also scoring for Central co-op were Madeline Trannel (88), Ryleigh Mazzacano (90) and Rylee Rud (92).

Jacobs was led by Natalie Zimmerman (86), Kate Maurus (93), Bianca Ramirez (95) and Emma Skarosi (103).

Grace Mertel had a 90, Lily Myers had a 105 and Carly Koeppen had a 107 to round out the scoring for Prairie Ridge.

Huntley senior Maddie Sloan had an 84 and just missed qualifying for state, losing to Wheaton North’s Ariana Savenok in a playoff for the 10th and final spot.

Dundee-Crown’s Sophie Morawaski had an 87, McHenry’s Jennifer Henry had a 90 and Kilynn Axelson had a 95. Hampshire’s Kaylee Seo had a 96, Huntley’s Kinsey Hayes had a 97 and Hampshire’s Maddie Franz had a 101.

Class 1A Byron Sectional: At Prairie View in Byron, Marian Central freshman Jordan Cheng (87) took 11th and senior Nina Notaro (90) tied for 17th as both qualified for the state tournament Oct. 18-19 at Red Tail Run in Decatur.

Cheng is making her first trip and Notaro is going for the second year in a row after taking 31st last season. Notaro grabbed the 10th and final qualifying spot.

Chicago University won the team title with a 349, Nazareth (351) was second and Rockford Lutheran (370) was third. Marengo (402) tied for sixth, Johnsburg (408) was 10th and Marian Central (416) was 11th.

Maggie Hanson led Marengo with a 92, followed by Gabby Gieseke (94), Katie Hanson (107) and Charlotte Machac (109).

Johnsburg was led by Addison Sweetwood (93), London Baidinger (99), Lauren McQuiston (104) and Elaina Moss (112).

Richmond-Burton’s Meadow Rosendahl had a 97.

Also for Marian Central, Dakota Norwick had a 107.

Boys golf

Class 2A Kaneland Sectional: At Hughes Creek in Elburn, Burlington Central won its first sectional title in program history, shooting a 311 and beating Ottawa for the top spot on a fifth-score tiebreaker.

Central will compete at the state tournament Oct. 18-19 at Weibring Golf Club in Normal for the second year in a row after placing ninth last season.

Tyler Samaan took fifth overall with a 75 to lead the Rockets. Matthew Zierk (77) was eighth, Ben Chesney added a 79 and Cam Sarallo had a 80. Tommy Wyse and Matthew Kowalik both had 81s. Ottawa’s fifth score was an 88.

Varsity makes State in back-to-back seasons!!! A first for CHS Golf. Oh… and they also won the Sectional!!!Another first for CHS golf. Samaan (75) takes 5th individually. Time to make some@more history next week at State!!! pic.twitter.com/FS8PyOJY8d — Central Golf (@CHS_RocketGolf) October 7, 2024

Prairie Ridge senior Payton Harlow tied for 13th with a 78 to advance to state for the first time. Also scoring for the Wolves were Anthony Pettrone (80), Jack Dahlem (81) and Jimmy Berg (84). Pettrone was one shot behind the 10th individual qualifier, Sycamore’s Gavin Sedevie (79).

Also for Prairie Ridge, JJ Lee had an 85 and Austin Klauser had an 89.

Crystal Lake South’s Mason Zimmerman had an 80, Johnsburg’s Riley Johnson had an 87, and Marengo’s Michael Gieseke and South’s Jack Wilcox both had 88s. Johnsburg’s Nate Frost had a 91, Marengo’s Max Broughton had a 92 and Marengo’s Alex Johnson and South’s Andrew Mitchell had a 94.

Class 1A Bismarck Sectional: At Turtle Run in Danville, Marian Central seniors Mason Graf (tied for sixth place, 77) and senior Peter Louise (tied for 14th, 82) each advanced to the state tournament Oct. 18-19 at Prairie Vista in Bloomington.

Louise is a two-time state qualifier after tying for 20th last year.

Flag football

Dundee-Crown 34, Belvidere 6: At the D-C Regional in Carpentersville, the Chargers beat the Bucs to secure the first postseason flag football win in McHenry County history.

The No. 15-seeded Chargers advance to play No. 2 Lakes in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Volleyball

Johnsburg 2, Woodstock North 1: At Johnsburg, Adelaide Bruns had six kills, four blocks, seven digs and 10 assists as the Skyhawks (8-15, 5-5) beat the Thunder 23-25, 25-22, 25-22 in their Kishwaukee River Conference match.

Abri Bruns had 16 digs and one ace for North, Alexis Sweetwood had three kills and eight digs and Casie Majercik added four kills. Juliana Cashmore had three kills. North fell to 12-8 and 8-2 in the KRC with the loss.

Richmond-Burton 2, Woodstock 0: At Richmond, the Rockets (24-1, 10-0) defeated the Blue Streaks 25-10, 25-17 in their KRC match. Woodstock fell to 9-16 and 4-6 in the KRC.

Alex Hopp had 16 assists for R-B, Dani Hopp had seven kills and Zoe Freund had five kills and three aces. Reagan Wisniewski had five kills and Elissa Furlan had four.

Girls tennis

Antioch 4, Woodstock 3: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks fell in nonconference action to the Sequoits. Amina Idris (No. 1) and Gabby Parquette (No. 3) won at singles for Woodstock. Anne Perez and Elise Raymond won at No. 3 doubles.