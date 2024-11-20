Nothing Bundt Cakes to host grand opening Saturday in Crystal Lake

Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its doors in Crystal Lake this week and will be hosting a grand opening celebration Saturday with giveaways and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is a nationally franchised store that specializes in bundt cakes and individual bite-size “bundtinis” in various flavors for all occasions. It was first announced it was coming to Crystal Lake in late summer. They have more than 500 bakery locations in more than 40 states, Crystal Lake Economic Development Manager Heather Maieritsch said in a news release.

The store, located at 5300 Northwest Highway, Suite B, will celebrate its grand opening starting at 9 a.m. Saturday with a ribbon-cutting and will give away free “bundlets” to the first 300 customers who come in, operating manager Javed Aswani said. Nothing Bundt Cakes also will donate 20% of Saturday’s proceeds to Aga Khan Foundation, an international nonprofit with a mission to tackle the root causes of poverty.

Aswani said he was motivated to open in Crystal Lake after seeing so many customers to the Algonquin Commons location come from the area. Aswani said he hires locally and estimates more than a dozen jobs will be created at the Crystal Lake store.

“We still like to give it that ma-and-pop feel,” he said.

Crystal Lake’s Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating all week with 20% discounts to appreciate people in the community. Wednesday will be for first responders and military, Thursday for city employees and Friday for everyone. Health care workers received the discount on Monday and teachers and school staff on Tuesday.