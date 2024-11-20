Huntley home sees chimney fire

A fire at Tuesday evening at a Huntley home was contained to the chimney, Huntley Fire Protection District officials said, leading them to remind residents to have their fireplaces cleaned as recommended by the manufacturer.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday to the 12000 Block of Grandview Drive for a reported chimney fire, according to a news release.

Firefighters found an active fire coming from the chimney when they arrived and the home’s occupants already evacuated, according to the release. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to the chimney.

No other damage to the home occurred, and no one was injured. The homeowners can remain in the home.

Firefighters from Huntley, Woodstock, Algonquin, Union, Marengo and Pingree Grove assisted at the scene.