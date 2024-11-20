November 20, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsThank You VeteransSportsBearseNewspaperNewsletterObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar
Northwest Herald

Huntley home sees chimney fire

Fire contained to chimney, no one injured

By Emily K. Coleman

A fire at Tuesday evening at a Huntley home was contained to the chimney, Huntley Fire Protection District officials said, leading them to remind residents to have their fireplaces cleaned as recommended by the manufacturer.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday to the 12000 Block of Grandview Drive for a reported chimney fire, according to a news release.

Firefighters found an active fire coming from the chimney when they arrived and the home’s occupants already evacuated, according to the release. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to the chimney.

No other damage to the home occurred, and no one was injured. The homeowners can remain in the home.

Firefighters from Huntley, Woodstock, Algonquin, Union, Marengo and Pingree Grove assisted at the scene.

HuntleyFire
Emily Coleman

Emily K. Coleman

Originally from the northwest suburbs, Emily K. Coleman is Shaw Media's editor for newsletters and engagement. She previously served as the Northwest Herald's editor and spent about seven years as a reporter with Shaw Media, first covering Dixon for Sauk Valley Media and then various communities within McHenry County from 2012 to 2016.