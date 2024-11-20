Nine players score for Cary-Grove in season-opening win: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls basketball

Cary-Grove 49, Woodstock 16: At Johnsburg, Sam Skerl led the Trojans with 10 points as nine different players scored in the season-opening win at the Johnsburg Feast Mode Tournament. Ellie Mjaanes added eight points for C-G (1-0). Lily Novelle scored six points to lead Woodstock (0-1).

Marengo 47, Belvidere North 32: At Burlington, senior Emilie Polizzi scored 13 points to lead Marengo to the season-opening win at the Mark Einwich Kickoff Tournament. Maggie Hanson and Myah Broughton scored nine points each for Marengo (1-0).

Rolling Meadows 68, Jacobs 30: At Hoffman Estates, the Golden Eagles fell to 0-2 on the season with a loss to the Mustangs at the Tom Kendall Pilgrim Classic.

St. Charles North 54, Prairie Ridge 16: At Burlington, the Wolves fell to the North Stars at the Mark Einwich Kickoff Tournament. Zoey Nanos led Prairie Ridge (0-1) with five points.

Huntley 38, Hononegah 28: At Huntley, Anna Campanelli drained 8 of 12 from the free-throw line and finished with a game-best 14 points as the Red Raiders opened the Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament with a win. Paula Strzelecki added seven points for Huntley (1-0).

Johnsburg 50, McHenry 34: At Johnsburg, the host Skyhawks (1-0) opened up play at the Feast Mode Tournament with a comeback win, led by Ava Jablonski’s 19 points. Skye Toussaint added 14 points and Summer Toussaint had nine points.

McHenry was led by Brooklyn Anderson with 10 points and Gabby Grasser with nine. Avery Stinger had seven points and 10 rebounds and Kaitlyn Miller had seven rebounds.

Burlington Central 49, East Aurora 27: At Burlington, the Rockets opened up play at the Mark Einwich Tournament with a win over the Tomcats.

Rockford Lutheran 55, Crystal Lake South 51: At Johnsburg, senior Laken LePage scored a game-high 25 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Gators opened up play at the Johnsburg Feats Mode Thanksgiving Tournament. Makena Cleary added seven points four South (0-1).