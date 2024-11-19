Northwest Herald girls basketball preview: 5 to watch in 2024-25

Marian Central’s Juliette Huff navigates through traffic against Crystal Lake Central during the 2023-24 season at the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic at McHenry High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Huntley's Anna Campanelli brings the ball up the court against Burlington Central's Kenzie Andersen last season at Burlington Central High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Anna Campanelli, Huntley, sr., G

Campanelli (5-foot-10) was among the area’s top scorers last season at 14.1 points a game for the Red Raiders, who captured their third straight Fox Valley Conference title. Campanelli, who is committed to Division-I Kent State, made 34 3-pointers and averaged 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals a game. She earned Northwest Herald All-Area first-team honors last year.

Marian Central’s Juliette Huff takes a shot against Rockford Guilford last season at Marian Central High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Juliette Huff, Marian Central, sr., G

Huff (5-9) returns for the Hurricanes after a breakout junior campaign that saw her average 12.6 points a game and 42 3s. She was key in leading Marian to a program-record 27 wins, back-to-back Class 2A regional titles and the Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament crown. Huff, an All-Area second-team pick last year, is committed D-III Carroll University.

Cary-Grove's Ellie Mjaanes (center) and Sam Skerl (right) guard St. Viator's Mia Bergstrom last season at Antioch High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Ellie Mjaanes, Cary-Grove, sr., F

Mjaanes (6-2), an All-Area second-team pick last year, returns for her final season after averaging a team-best 12.8 points and 6.4 rebounds a game for the Trojans. Mjaanes, who is committed to D-I Lehigh, was a disruptive force on the defensive end with 40 blocks and helped C-G to its first regional title since 2018.

Crystal Lake South's Laken LePage shoots the ball over McHenry's Emerson Gasmann during the 2022-23 season at Crystal Lake South High School. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Laken LePage, Crystal Lake South, jr., G

LePage (5-7) missed her sophomore season with a torn ACL after an impressive freshman campaign that saw her average 11.1 points a game to earn All-Area honorable mention. LePage will provide a big boost to the Gators, who struggled last season to a 3-25 record.

Crystal Lake Central's Leah Spychala goes up for a shot in front of Dixon’s Hallie Williamson last season at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Leah Spychala, Crystal Lake Central, sr., F

Spychala (6-1) will be looked at to lead the Tigers after the graduation of Katie Hamill, the 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Spychala earned All-Area honorable mention honors last season, averaging 9.3 points and 7.1 rebounds a game with 47 blocks and 88 steals. Central won its first regional title since 2019.