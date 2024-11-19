Northwest Herald girls basketball preview: 5 to watch in 2024-25

Anna Campanelli, Huntley, sr., G
Campanelli (5-foot-10) was among the area’s top scorers last season at 14.1 points a game for the Red Raiders, who captured their third straight Fox Valley Conference title. Campanelli, who is committed to Division-I Kent State, made 34 3-pointers and averaged 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals a game. She earned Northwest Herald All-Area first-team honors last year.
Juliette Huff, Marian Central, sr., G
Huff (5-9) returns for the Hurricanes after a breakout junior campaign that saw her average 12.6 points a game and 42 3s. She was key in leading Marian to a program-record 27 wins, back-to-back Class 2A regional titles and the Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament crown. Huff, an All-Area second-team pick last year, is committed D-III Carroll University.
Ellie Mjaanes, Cary-Grove, sr., F
Mjaanes (6-2), an All-Area second-team pick last year, returns for her final season after averaging a team-best 12.8 points and 6.4 rebounds a game for the Trojans. Mjaanes, who is committed to D-I Lehigh, was a disruptive force on the defensive end with 40 blocks and helped C-G to its first regional title since 2018.
Laken LePage, Crystal Lake South, jr., G
LePage (5-7) missed her sophomore season with a torn ACL after an impressive freshman campaign that saw her average 11.1 points a game to earn All-Area honorable mention. LePage will provide a big boost to the Gators, who struggled last season to a 3-25 record.
Leah Spychala, Crystal Lake Central, sr., F
Spychala (6-1) will be looked at to lead the Tigers after the graduation of Katie Hamill, the 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Spychala earned All-Area honorable mention honors last season, averaging 9.3 points and 7.1 rebounds a game with 47 blocks and 88 steals. Central won its first regional title since 2019.