Marengo, Huntley, Woodstock co-op boys bowling win: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys bowling

Marengo 3,320, Johnsburg 3,067: At Johnsburg, Hunter Pankow rolled a match-best 666 series to lead Marengo to a win over the Skyhawks. Pankow also rolled the top individual game with a 257.

Matt Kurek bowled a 611 for Johnsburg, including a 231 high game.

Woodstock co-op 3,023, Harvard 2,365: At Harvard, Max Haggerty rolled the best series of the match with a 634 to lead Woodstock to the win. Sonny Marsalla rolled a 245 for the match’s high game.

Collin Barnett was the top bowler for the Hornets with a 488 series.

Huntley 3,699, McHenry 3,066: At Huntley, senior Joseph Humphrey put together an impressive series to lead the Red Raiders to a win. His 697 series was paced by a terrific third game where he rolled a 269 to lead all bowlers.

Sophomore Brayden Thackwray put together a 672 series, featuring a 246 game for Huntley.

Nathan Halsema led McHenry with a 587 series. Kahla Curfman rolled a 236 high game.

Girls basketball

Fremd 69, Hampshire 36: At Palatine, Autumn Kriegel scored 14 points to lead the Whip-Purs in a season-opening loss at the Doreen Zierer Turkey Tournament against the Vikings.

Chloe Van Horn and Peyton McCarthy scored eight points apiece for Hampshire (0-1).

Grayslake Central 63, Woodstock North 23: At Grayslake, the Thunder (0-1) dropped their season opener to the Rams.