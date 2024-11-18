McHenry County property transfers: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Algonquin
Pulte Home Co. LLC to Brandon Warren Kroeger and Taylor Lyn Szczurek, 4281 Wanderlust Drive, $532,000
Michael Triana to Gina Niemiec, 506 Beach Drive, $422,500
Spiniolas Trust to Andrew J. Spiniolas, 9115 Swanson Road, $320,000
Pulte Home Co. LLC to Erich M. and Alexandra A. Rojek, $508,500
Gene Spella to Thomas A. and Samuel T. Seyller, 426 James Court, $325,000
Calatlantic Group LLC to Nishant Diliprao Bhaskarwar, 120 Ellis Road, $555,000
DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Gregg M. and Elaine Lameka, 920 Savannah Lane, $450,500
DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Jeri A. and Eugene Adam, 930 Savannah Lane, $470,500
Cary
IPO Holdings LLC to Scott and Cathleen Habich, 100 Detroit Street 101 and 102, $530,000
Kaithlyn Donahoe to Andrii Drozd, 725 Wellington Lane, $340,000
Joseph Peschke to Yongzhen Dou, 21 Pine Circle, $255,000
John Burke to Matthew Krakosky and Rachel Hillerich, 7507 Hickory Nut Grove Road, $420,000
Crystal Lake
Octavio Aguilar to Andrew and Jessica A. Klesyk, 538 Cimmaron Drive, $335,000
Mark P. Johnson to John P. and Erica C. Birk, 737 Bedford Drive, $350,000
Louis J. Pace to Ronald C. Warneke, 757 Savannah Lane, $285,000
Diana L. Frey to Lisa Lissner, 45 Victor Parkway, $359,000
Ritacco Residential LLC to James V. and Kimberly A. Stewart, 53 Kent Ave., $395,000
Donald C. Roulo to Marcela and Shaun M. Knight, 3204 Carrington Drive, $580,000
Anthony J. Doti to Dante E. and Stephanie J. Wolff, 786 Weston Drive, $390,000
Nick J. Pacione to Patricia Hill, 437 Windham Cove Drive, $260,000
Melinda B. Rydin to Jesus Hernandez and Audrey Ramirez, 205 Shipland Drive, $472,000
Ann Carielle Tandoc Corpuz to Burtejin Buren, 1486 Yosemite Circle, $334,000
Jacob Donald Greening to Juan Carlo Martinez Busquets and Hector Martinez, 1212 Hillsborough Court, $235,000
Joshua J. Konkol to Noah and Keyla Dahl, 454 Eugene Street, $300,000
Gary L. Fenske to Mark P. and Catherine M. Johnson, 712 Exmoor Terrace, $395,000
Brenda L. Lavigne to Miroslav Kobylka and Petra Ciljakova, 1024 Abbey Drive, $357,000
Donna A. Wagman to Kaitlyn and Edward Donahoe, 669 Monterey Drive, $425,000
Todd M. Spooner to Hugo Avila and Sandra Gomez Hernandez, 1307 Amberwood Drive, $425,000
Robert E. Muise, Sr. to Peter and Christine Dodaro, 5605 Hawthorne Lane, $402,500
Pink Houses of IL Inc. to Paul Schuring, 720 Andrews Lane 30, $220,000
Flip & Charm LLC to Randy U. and Daniela Holguin, 499 W. Crystal Ave., $320,000
Joel A. Thoreson to Andrew and Nicole Paulausky, 3809 Tulip St., $245,000
Calatlantic Group LLC to Octavio Aguilar, 1160 Brighton Circle, $559,500
David A. Cabrera to Rachael M. Pawlak, 710 Saint Andrews Lane 8, $209,000
Lennar Communities of Chicago to Gregory M. Bell and Annmarie Scully, 1136 Brighton Circle, $550,000
Kali Zauhar to Tyler and Lindsay Swinford, 2524 Achilles Lane, $475,000
Calatlantic Group LLC to Judith L. and Brian A. Faczek, 1140 Brighton Circle, $540,000
Fox River Grove
Frank Gardner to Alex M. Piszczek and Margaret F. Quinn, 200 Wildwood Lane, $515,000
Michael Campbell to Penny Carr, 1212 Lincoln Ave., $368,000
Harvard
Naples Trust to Angelica S. Esquivel and Francisco Trejo, 708 W. Brink Street, $190,000
Fox Valley Renovations LLC to Jennifer Ware, 1006 Shawnee Court, $308,000
Foxtail Properties LLC to Robert Bruce, 1517 Sage Lane, $280,000
Huntley
Todd C. Bartter to Amanda Giannini and James Sparks, 10398 Oxford Drive, $395,000
David Sanders to Laura Mattes, 11500 Windsor Drive, $360,000
David Johnson to Matthew McCluskey, 11121 Lincoln Street, $300,000
Lennar Communities of Chicago to Young Keun Kim and Ji Eun Ki, 12520 Griffith Street, $550,000
Lennar Communities of Chicago to Lea A. Nealon, 12210 Ehorn Road, $410,000
Lennar Communities of Chicago to Mark and Sheli Peterschmidt, 10163 Garlieb Drive, $570,500
Suzanne G. Mueller to Susan and Lorne S. Deacon, 11681 Windsor Drive, $361,000
MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Krzysztof and Agnieszka Lekarczyk, 11306 Kinney Way, $550,000
Jensen Trust to Theodore and Deborah L. Clark, 13477 Wildwood Lane, $390,000
Island Lake
Katherine Parks to Kaitlyn S. Boruta, 821 Dartmouth Drive, $272,500
Daun K. Blain to Nancy A. Garber, 3528 Highland Drive, $750,000
Paul Bongratz to Marian and Matylda Kogut, 3546 Plymouth Lane, $275,000
Johnsburg
Paul H. Wieland to Steven Hurley and Jennifer Herring, 1310 River Terrace Drive, $460,000
Robert L. Wojcik to Allison McCrady Goggio, 4210 Hilltop Lane, $400,000
Lake in the Hills
Jeri L. Sheppard to Kyle R. Emrick, 2821 Brisbane Drive, $376,000
Salvador Luna to Marcus J. and Sabrina M. Aguilar, 418 Big Cloud Pass, $410,000
John Stein to Alison and Michael Vormittag, 414 Cedar Street, $320,000
Brian P. Sullivan to Saul and Liliana Castillo, 17 W. Oak Street, $327,500
Joseph M. Santucci to Eryca L. Regner, 141 Village Creek Drive, $258,000
James John Pianowski to Randy R. Rodiek, 4780 Coyote Lakes Circle, $450,000
Rafal Bochenek to Meerim Zhamangulova, 5010 Princeton Lane, $450,000
Larry P. Rizzo, Jr. to Noe Martinez, 4831 Thistle Lane, $404,500
Lakewood
Homes by Legacy LLC to Isaac and Morgan Robert, 10575 Red Leaf Circle, $70,000
Marengo
MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Steve and Maryann Jorden, 820 Mildred Drive, $380,000
Thomas J. Lechocki to Madison K. and Steven A. Mansolf, 624 S. State Street, $218,500
Ambassador Homes LLC to Anthony and Elizabeth Miller, 9820 Saint Andrews Drive, $540,000
Uriel Goytia to Jason Lepore and Toni Boley, 930 Partridge Circle, $270,000
McCullom Lake
Mary A. Pituch to Edward Stevenson, 4906 Maplehill Drive, $185,000
McHenry
Karen McKee to Tarek A. Gamad and Dalia N. Elmoghazi, 2912 Shorewood Drive, $309,000
Luis Gustavo Rodriguez Garcia to Hannah Lange, 2214 Country Lane, $195,000
Lennar Communities of Chicago to Karen M. Hautzinger, 10224 Leopold Lane, $407,000
Thomas Ellsworth to Steve L. Voiron, 2019 Kennedy Drive, $425,000
Roberta L. Weller to Andrew Workinger, 2603 N. Villa Lane, $360,000
Elvedin Smajlovic to David Hernandez Silva, 4809 N. Shore Drive, $265,000
Ronald E. Schaefer to Nick Redmond, 3203 Terrace Drive, $245,000
Jeffery Singer to Christopher Steven Kramer, 5422 W. Highland Drive, $270,000
Legacy Construction LLC to Susana and Magdaleno Ferral Barradas, 1007 Plymouth Lane, $225,000
George Anthony Burrafato to Susan Romans and Michael Coley, 548 Legend Lane, $270,000
Upward America Southeast Reit to Edwin and Glenda Mae Beck, 1005 Draper Road, $260,000
Raymond J. Myint to Christian G. Garcia and Carlie M. Krachtus, 5911 Cobblestone Trail, $310,000
Dawson Wallace to Robert A. and Dawn Stewart, 4717 Loyola Drive, $350,000
Joseph M. Perlin to Patricia Abbatiello and Ronald A. Tracy, 6522 Sycamore Court, $439,500
Richmond
Tracy Trust to James Robert Garrett and Jamee Howard, 3601 Overlook Drive, $440,000
Spring Grove
Jeffrey Michael Baird to Araceli Carrera and Aileen Mena, 11101 W. Riviera Drive, $565,000
Jennifer Kay Reynolds to Rigoberto Cruz, 10601 Michigan Drive, $420,000
Wonder Lake
DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Paul R. and Gail L. Orlak, 2287 Tupelo Way, $340,000
DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Scott A. and Melissa N. Voorhees, 2003 Winterberry Trail, $410,000
Home State Bank NA Trustee to Patrick and Whitney Stanglewicz, 7711 Island Lane, $520,000
DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Andrea K. and Steven E. Johnson, 6436 Maple Glen Drive, $270,000
DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Michael P. and Kimberly A. Johnson, 6801 Winterberry Trail, $390,000
George Hartmann IV to Kevin J. and Laurie C. Bischel, 5401 E. Lake Shore Drive, $665,000
DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Nico Hedgepath and Morgan Pierce, 2289 Tupelo Way, $349,000
DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Louis Vasquez, 6313 Juniper Drive, $269,000
Miles Monroe to Jeff Rutkowski, 4520 Hilltop Drive, $70,000
Woodstock
Robyn L. Burgard to Victor H. Perez Rayo and Cristina Lopez Estrada, 2640 Braeburn Way, $345,000
Robert J. Barnett, Jr. to Jacob N. Stouffer and Colleen Heffernan, 135 Lee Ann Lane, $362,500
Jennifer Miller to Vincent McCauley, 3308 Stieg Road, $402,500
Anthony J. Fashoda to Wini Whipple and Katie Vodicka, 3001 Jonathon Lane, $416,000
Alexandra N. Cochrane to Elias D. Mora, Jr. and Luis David Mora Mejia, 1203 Wicker Street, $195,000
Louis Vasquez to Gary Badgerow and Olga Lidia Padilla, 552 W. Kimball Ave., $273,000
Stevens Trust to William H. Stevens, Jr., 671 Pleasant Street, $200,000
Megan Liebetrau to David A. Janssen and Meghan M. Theisen, 431 W. Judd Street, $317,000
Vernon Ley to Kyle and Melinda Hendrickson, 1016 Golden Ave. $430,000