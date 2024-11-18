McHenry County property transfers: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Algonquin

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Brandon Warren Kroeger and Taylor Lyn Szczurek, 4281 Wanderlust Drive, $532,000

Michael Triana to Gina Niemiec, 506 Beach Drive, $422,500

Spiniolas Trust to Andrew J. Spiniolas, 9115 Swanson Road, $320,000

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Erich M. and Alexandra A. Rojek, $508,500

Gene Spella to Thomas A. and Samuel T. Seyller, 426 James Court, $325,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Nishant Diliprao Bhaskarwar, 120 Ellis Road, $555,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Gregg M. and Elaine Lameka, 920 Savannah Lane, $450,500

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Jeri A. and Eugene Adam, 930 Savannah Lane, $470,500

Cary

IPO Holdings LLC to Scott and Cathleen Habich, 100 Detroit Street 101 and 102, $530,000

Kaithlyn Donahoe to Andrii Drozd, 725 Wellington Lane, $340,000

Joseph Peschke to Yongzhen Dou, 21 Pine Circle, $255,000

John Burke to Matthew Krakosky and Rachel Hillerich, 7507 Hickory Nut Grove Road, $420,000

Crystal Lake

Octavio Aguilar to Andrew and Jessica A. Klesyk, 538 Cimmaron Drive, $335,000

Mark P. Johnson to John P. and Erica C. Birk, 737 Bedford Drive, $350,000

Louis J. Pace to Ronald C. Warneke, 757 Savannah Lane, $285,000

Diana L. Frey to Lisa Lissner, 45 Victor Parkway, $359,000

Ritacco Residential LLC to James V. and Kimberly A. Stewart, 53 Kent Ave., $395,000

Donald C. Roulo to Marcela and Shaun M. Knight, 3204 Carrington Drive, $580,000

Anthony J. Doti to Dante E. and Stephanie J. Wolff, 786 Weston Drive, $390,000

Nick J. Pacione to Patricia Hill, 437 Windham Cove Drive, $260,000

Melinda B. Rydin to Jesus Hernandez and Audrey Ramirez, 205 Shipland Drive, $472,000

Ann Carielle Tandoc Corpuz to Burtejin Buren, 1486 Yosemite Circle, $334,000

Jacob Donald Greening to Juan Carlo Martinez Busquets and Hector Martinez, 1212 Hillsborough Court, $235,000

Joshua J. Konkol to Noah and Keyla Dahl, 454 Eugene Street, $300,000

Gary L. Fenske to Mark P. and Catherine M. Johnson, 712 Exmoor Terrace, $395,000

Brenda L. Lavigne to Miroslav Kobylka and Petra Ciljakova, 1024 Abbey Drive, $357,000

Donna A. Wagman to Kaitlyn and Edward Donahoe, 669 Monterey Drive, $425,000

Todd M. Spooner to Hugo Avila and Sandra Gomez Hernandez, 1307 Amberwood Drive, $425,000

Robert E. Muise, Sr. to Peter and Christine Dodaro, 5605 Hawthorne Lane, $402,500

Pink Houses of IL Inc. to Paul Schuring, 720 Andrews Lane 30, $220,000

Flip & Charm LLC to Randy U. and Daniela Holguin, 499 W. Crystal Ave., $320,000

Joel A. Thoreson to Andrew and Nicole Paulausky, 3809 Tulip St., $245,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Octavio Aguilar, 1160 Brighton Circle, $559,500

David A. Cabrera to Rachael M. Pawlak, 710 Saint Andrews Lane 8, $209,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Gregory M. Bell and Annmarie Scully, 1136 Brighton Circle, $550,000

Kali Zauhar to Tyler and Lindsay Swinford, 2524 Achilles Lane, $475,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Judith L. and Brian A. Faczek, 1140 Brighton Circle, $540,000

Fox River Grove

Frank Gardner to Alex M. Piszczek and Margaret F. Quinn, 200 Wildwood Lane, $515,000

Michael Campbell to Penny Carr, 1212 Lincoln Ave., $368,000

Harvard

Naples Trust to Angelica S. Esquivel and Francisco Trejo, 708 W. Brink Street, $190,000

Fox Valley Renovations LLC to Jennifer Ware, 1006 Shawnee Court, $308,000

Foxtail Properties LLC to Robert Bruce, 1517 Sage Lane, $280,000

Huntley

Todd C. Bartter to Amanda Giannini and James Sparks, 10398 Oxford Drive, $395,000

David Sanders to Laura Mattes, 11500 Windsor Drive, $360,000

David Johnson to Matthew McCluskey, 11121 Lincoln Street, $300,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Young Keun Kim and Ji Eun Ki, 12520 Griffith Street, $550,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Lea A. Nealon, 12210 Ehorn Road, $410,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Mark and Sheli Peterschmidt, 10163 Garlieb Drive, $570,500

Suzanne G. Mueller to Susan and Lorne S. Deacon, 11681 Windsor Drive, $361,000

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Krzysztof and Agnieszka Lekarczyk, 11306 Kinney Way, $550,000

Jensen Trust to Theodore and Deborah L. Clark, 13477 Wildwood Lane, $390,000

Island Lake

Katherine Parks to Kaitlyn S. Boruta, 821 Dartmouth Drive, $272,500

Daun K. Blain to Nancy A. Garber, 3528 Highland Drive, $750,000

Paul Bongratz to Marian and Matylda Kogut, 3546 Plymouth Lane, $275,000

Johnsburg

Paul H. Wieland to Steven Hurley and Jennifer Herring, 1310 River Terrace Drive, $460,000

Robert L. Wojcik to Allison McCrady Goggio, 4210 Hilltop Lane, $400,000

Lake in the Hills

Jeri L. Sheppard to Kyle R. Emrick, 2821 Brisbane Drive, $376,000

Salvador Luna to Marcus J. and Sabrina M. Aguilar, 418 Big Cloud Pass, $410,000

John Stein to Alison and Michael Vormittag, 414 Cedar Street, $320,000

Brian P. Sullivan to Saul and Liliana Castillo, 17 W. Oak Street, $327,500

Joseph M. Santucci to Eryca L. Regner, 141 Village Creek Drive, $258,000

James John Pianowski to Randy R. Rodiek, 4780 Coyote Lakes Circle, $450,000

Rafal Bochenek to Meerim Zhamangulova, 5010 Princeton Lane, $450,000

Larry P. Rizzo, Jr. to Noe Martinez, 4831 Thistle Lane, $404,500

Lakewood

Homes by Legacy LLC to Isaac and Morgan Robert, 10575 Red Leaf Circle, $70,000

Marengo

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Steve and Maryann Jorden, 820 Mildred Drive, $380,000

Thomas J. Lechocki to Madison K. and Steven A. Mansolf, 624 S. State Street, $218,500

Ambassador Homes LLC to Anthony and Elizabeth Miller, 9820 Saint Andrews Drive, $540,000

Uriel Goytia to Jason Lepore and Toni Boley, 930 Partridge Circle, $270,000

McCullom Lake

Mary A. Pituch to Edward Stevenson, 4906 Maplehill Drive, $185,000

McHenry

Karen McKee to Tarek A. Gamad and Dalia N. Elmoghazi, 2912 Shorewood Drive, $309,000

Luis Gustavo Rodriguez Garcia to Hannah Lange, 2214 Country Lane, $195,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Karen M. Hautzinger, 10224 Leopold Lane, $407,000

Thomas Ellsworth to Steve L. Voiron, 2019 Kennedy Drive, $425,000

Roberta L. Weller to Andrew Workinger, 2603 N. Villa Lane, $360,000

Elvedin Smajlovic to David Hernandez Silva, 4809 N. Shore Drive, $265,000

Ronald E. Schaefer to Nick Redmond, 3203 Terrace Drive, $245,000

Jeffery Singer to Christopher Steven Kramer, 5422 W. Highland Drive, $270,000

Legacy Construction LLC to Susana and Magdaleno Ferral Barradas, 1007 Plymouth Lane, $225,000

George Anthony Burrafato to Susan Romans and Michael Coley, 548 Legend Lane, $270,000

Upward America Southeast Reit to Edwin and Glenda Mae Beck, 1005 Draper Road, $260,000

Raymond J. Myint to Christian G. Garcia and Carlie M. Krachtus, 5911 Cobblestone Trail, $310,000

Dawson Wallace to Robert A. and Dawn Stewart, 4717 Loyola Drive, $350,000

Joseph M. Perlin to Patricia Abbatiello and Ronald A. Tracy, 6522 Sycamore Court, $439,500

Richmond

Tracy Trust to James Robert Garrett and Jamee Howard, 3601 Overlook Drive, $440,000

Spring Grove

Jeffrey Michael Baird to Araceli Carrera and Aileen Mena, 11101 W. Riviera Drive, $565,000

Jennifer Kay Reynolds to Rigoberto Cruz, 10601 Michigan Drive, $420,000

Wonder Lake

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Paul R. and Gail L. Orlak, 2287 Tupelo Way, $340,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Scott A. and Melissa N. Voorhees, 2003 Winterberry Trail, $410,000

Home State Bank NA Trustee to Patrick and Whitney Stanglewicz, 7711 Island Lane, $520,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Andrea K. and Steven E. Johnson, 6436 Maple Glen Drive, $270,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Michael P. and Kimberly A. Johnson, 6801 Winterberry Trail, $390,000

George Hartmann IV to Kevin J. and Laurie C. Bischel, 5401 E. Lake Shore Drive, $665,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Nico Hedgepath and Morgan Pierce, 2289 Tupelo Way, $349,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Louis Vasquez, 6313 Juniper Drive, $269,000

Miles Monroe to Jeff Rutkowski, 4520 Hilltop Drive, $70,000

Woodstock

Robyn L. Burgard to Victor H. Perez Rayo and Cristina Lopez Estrada, 2640 Braeburn Way, $345,000

Robert J. Barnett, Jr. to Jacob N. Stouffer and Colleen Heffernan, 135 Lee Ann Lane, $362,500

Jennifer Miller to Vincent McCauley, 3308 Stieg Road, $402,500

Anthony J. Fashoda to Wini Whipple and Katie Vodicka, 3001 Jonathon Lane, $416,000

Alexandra N. Cochrane to Elias D. Mora, Jr. and Luis David Mora Mejia, 1203 Wicker Street, $195,000

Louis Vasquez to Gary Badgerow and Olga Lidia Padilla, 552 W. Kimball Ave., $273,000

Stevens Trust to William H. Stevens, Jr., 671 Pleasant Street, $200,000

Megan Liebetrau to David A. Janssen and Meghan M. Theisen, 431 W. Judd Street, $317,000

Vernon Ley to Kyle and Melinda Hendrickson, 1016 Golden Ave. $430,000