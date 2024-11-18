Man accused of sexual assault over multiple years in Marengo gets 15 years in prison

A man accused of sexually assaulting a child over multiple years in Marengo pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser charge and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

David Flynn Sr., 57, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual relation within families, Class 3 felonies. In exchange for his guilty plea, additional, more serious charges, including criminal sexual assault of a person younger than 18 and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, were dismissed, according to McHenry County court records.

Though he was initially accused of assaulting and abusing the minor, now an adult, on multiple occasions in 2015, 2016, 2020, 2021 and 2022, he pleaded guilty to assaults that occurred Sept. 23, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Romito and court documents.

He was sentenced to five years on each count, to be served consecutively and at 50%. He is receiving credit for 942 days served in the county jail plus any days in custody until his transfer to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He also is receiving credit for an additional 16 days, a half day for each of the 33 spent participating in a self-improvement program, Judge Tiffany Davis said during the hearing.

He will serve six months of mandatory supervised release after his prison term is served and is required to register as a sex offender for 10 years, Davis said.

During the hearing, the victim read an impact statement. They said Flynn “controlled and manipulated” them and hurt their pets, including a dog and a cat. The abuse has caused the victim to have nightmares, low self-esteem and trouble trusting others. They are always afraid of making mistakes and have trouble making friends.

Following Flynn’s arrest last year, Romito argued during a bond reduction hearing that he made “third-party admissions” and “incriminating statements” in text messages recovered during the investigation.

Romito said Flynn’s accuser made formal police reports after an incident Jan. 9, 2022, when the pair were together in Waterloo, Indiana. Flynn had learned another person knew of the alleged abuse and “threatened to kill himself and held a knife to his throat,” Romito said during the bond hearing.

His accuser called 911, and Flynn was treated for the suicidal threats. The victim told police of the ongoing sexual abuse spanning several years and the threats Flynn made should they tell.

During Friday’s sentencing Flynn did not make a statement.

Outside the courtroom after the hearing, the victim said if they had their choice Flynn would be in prison “the rest of his life.” However, this has been on their shoulders for seven years and now is time to move forward with their life and they would “rather be done.”